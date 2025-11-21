Dubai - London menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt (that’s Tyrwhitt as in spirit) officially opens its first store in Dubai this month, marking a major milestone in the brand’s expansion across the Middle East. The launch, in partnership with Jashanmal Group, brings the very best of British tailoring and modern menswear to the UAE, introducing a new destination for men who value style, quality, and impeccable craftsmanship.

Founded in 1986 by Nick Charles Tyrwhitt Wheeler OBE from his halls at Bristol University, the brand was born from a simple idea - to create shirts that fit like a dream, stay sharp, and don’t cost the earth. Nearly 40 years on, Charles Tyrwhitt has become synonymous with “the proper shirt.” With three fits and over 500 combinations of sizes, collars, cuffs, colours and patterns, their shirts are a masterclass in choice and craftsmanship. But Tyrwhitt is more than just its signature shirts, in fact, their casual and formal sales split is 50/50. From tailored suits and relaxed blazers to luxe knitwear, everyday chinos, refined polos and a range of footwear, they’ve curated a complete wardrobe of elevated essentials for men, whether it’s for the boardroom, the home office, the golf course or the weekend – Tyrwhitt can take you everywhere.

Charles Tyrwhitt’s tailoring is all about the finer details. They work with heritage mills and world-renowned Italian craftspeople, many of which have been weaving the finest fabrics since the 19th century. The result? Garments that combine time-honoured traditional touches with contemporary versatility and comfort. In today’s world, the same jacket can take you from a morning meeting to evening drinks - effortlessly adaptable.

The new store offers Dubai customers the full Charles Tyrwhitt experience, where expert tailoring meets modern functionality and service excellence. From bespoke fittings to personal styling, every detail is designed to make dressing well an effortless pleasure.

“We are proud to bring Charles Tyrwhitt to Dubai as part of our ongoing commitment to introducing world-class brands to the region. The brand’s philosophy of timeless elegance and exceptional quality aligns seamlessly with the tastes and expectations of our discerning clientele in the UAE,” said Shuja Jashanmal, Group CEO of the Jashanmal Group.”

Joe Irons, Chief Marketing Officer of Charles Tyrwhitt commented, “Dubai is a city that celebrates excellence and international style – values that have always been at the heart of the brand. We are proud to open our doors here with Jashanmal Group and look forward to helping men across the UAE dress with confidence, ease, and British flair.”

Charles Tyrwhitt proudly partners with a line-up of world-class partnerships ambassadors such as England Rugby, Premier League team Fulham FC, and Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees, each reflecting its commitment to excellence and tradition. Complementing these partnerships are its long-standing brand ambassadors: Marcus Smith and Matt Dawson from England Rugby, Joe Root and Stuart Broad from England Cricket, and Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees. Together, these athletes help Charles Tyrwhitt connect with highly engaged fanbases who share the brand’s passion for performance, confidence, and style.

With a global presence spanning five continents, Charles Tyrwhitt continues to grow its brand through a direct store portfolio of 56+ stores in the UK, France & USA, along with 40+ franchise stores across the globe. You’ll find collections in Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Next, Nordstrom, as well as in iconic standalone stores from London’s Jermyn Street to New York’s Madison Avenue and Grand Central, Mumbai Palladium, and now, Dubai Mall.

The brands mastery of customer acquisition is unmatched, and their ability to turn first-time buyers into loyal fans defines their success. With a shirt sold every four seconds, the brand’s momentum speaks for itself. Just like their impeccably crafted clothes, Tyrwhitt’s customer service is built on quality and care. Every detail, from fit to finish and checkout to doorstep, is designed to make dressing well effortless.

About Jashanmal Group:

Founded in 1919 by Rao Sahib Jashanmal in Basra, Iraq, the Jashanmal Group is a leading retail and distribution company headquartered in Dubai, with operations across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and India. The Group operates a network of Jashanmal home stores, Travel stores and represents a diverse portfolio of prestigious international brands, including Bally, Santoni, Porsche Design, Brooks Brothers, Paul&Shark, BOSS, REISS, MAX&Co., Replay, Schiesser, Kipling, Swatch, United Colors of Benetton, Charles Tyrwhitt and Clarks.

Its distribution business includes globally recognized brands such as Delsey, Victorinox, Piquadro, Echolac, Wenger, JanSport, Eastpak, Jeep, Peugeot, Kenwood, De’Longhi, Hoover, BaByliss, Russell Hobbs and more. The group’s expansive network spans over 1,000 points of sale, offering a wide range of products from luggage and home appliances to consumer electronics, corporate gifting and print media. It also operates in the FMCG sector, representing a portfolio of beauty and wellness brands such as Cantu, Body Fantasies, Rasasi, Police, Milton Lloyd, Tabac Original and 4711 among others.

In addition to its core retail and distribution businesses, the Group is also engaged in courier services in a JV with Overseas Courier Services (OCS). As part of its ongoing commitment to accessibility and customer convenience, Jashanmal Group has expanded its digital presence as an omni-channel business through jashanmal.com. The platform offers customers across the GCC a seamless online shopping experience, featuring a curated selection of leading international brands delivered directly to their doorstep, reflecting the Group’s legacy of quality, innovation and service.

For more information, visit: www.jashanmalgroup.com