In line with the UAE’s vision to enhance National Cyber Sovereignty, Thales and the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and accelerate the country’s Cyber capabilities.

This partnership includes the creation of three major capabilities within the framework of the Cyber Center of Excellence: A Space META Security Operation Centre (SOC) , a Cyber Evaluation Lab , and a Crypto Lab .

, a , and a . This long-term strategic collaboration focuses on building local capacities, driving innovation, and strengthening sovereign cyber defence capabilities, with, to start with, the space sector as the first area of interest.

On the occasion of Dubai Air Show, Thales and the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term strategic partnership aimed at developing a Cyber Centre of Excellence in the UAE.

This agreement covers the co-development and establishment of three key projects:

Space META-SOC (Security Operation Centre): a specialised centre dedicated to the cybersecurity of space infrastructures, developed in cooperation with a local industrial partner. Connected to the national SOC, this SOC will integrate advanced technical capabilities and enable knowledge transfer through training focused on satellite constellations and ground system monitoring.

Cyber Evaluation Lab: a testing and evaluation laboratory for software and hardware asset, designed to be operated by UAE nationals. This lab will also support the development of policies, standards, and governance frameworks for the UAE critical domains, with the space sector as the initial area of interest, positioning the country as a regional showcase for cyberspace excellence.

Crypto Lab: a platform for designing, testing, implementing and validating cryptographic solutions for the space environment, with a focus on Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). Knowledge transfer and advanced training will be provided by Thales experts, leveraging experience gained from European Space Agency (ESA) projects.

These projects will be part of the Cyber Center of Excellence, an initiative led by His Excellency Dr. Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE government. This collaboration aims to support the UAE’s vision for technological sovereignty, promote local research and development, and contribute to building a sustainable Emirati expertise in space Cyber Security, His Excellency Dr. Al Kuwaiti affirmed that this partnership comes within the framework of the UAE’s strategic vision to enhance cyber resilience, train national talent in digital fields, and protect the country’s digital space from increasing risks and threats. He added that it also reflects the continued commitment to strengthening cooperation and mutual coordination with leading global companies in the field of cybersecurity, ensuring a secure and prosperous digital future.

“This partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council marks a major milestone in our joint commitment to advancing the UAE’s sovereign, secure and sustainable Cyber Security ecosystem. Together, we combine our complementary expertise and shared ambition to shape the future of Cyber Security, starting with the Space domain” said Christophe Salomon, Executive Vice-President, Secure Communications & Information Systems, Thales.

With the Cyber Center of Excellence, Thales and the Cyber Security Council will leverage joint research, development, and innovation, to strengthen the UAE’s existing capabilities and build new ones. The collaboration will also extend to other strategic domains beyond space, with both parties jointly addressing international markets.

