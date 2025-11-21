Signing Ceremony Successfully Held at Dubai Airshow

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a significant step toward strengthening the UAE’s national readiness and rapid emergency response framework, Maximus Air, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group of Companies, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority to enhance the nation’s rapid deployment, humanitarian, and airlift operations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) underscores a shared commitment to safeguarding lives and assets through advanced aviation logistics and coordinated emergency air mobility. Under this collaboration, Maximus Air will provide specialized airlift, medical evacuation, and logistics solutions to support the UAE Search and Rescue Team in regional and international missions.

The signing ceremony took place during the Dubai Airshow at the Abu Dhabi Aviation Group's stand. The Authority's delegation was welcomed by H.E. Nader Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group of Companies and Mr. Mahmood Al Hameli, GCEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group of Companies. The event also saw the presence of numerous key stakeholders in state-level relief and humanitarian affairs, in addition to extensive media coverage of this global event.

Leveraging its extensive operational expertise, 24/7 mission-control center, and a fleet capable of transporting up to 120 tonnes, Maximus Air will enable swift mobilization of personnel, heavy equipment, and critical supplies to affected areas worldwide. This initiative reinforces the UAE’s humanitarian leadership and its proactive approach to global emergency response and civil protection.

Brigadier General Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, added:

"The United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership have always been, and remain, proactive in supporting all humanitarian and relief efforts globally. Our cooperation with a national company like Maximus Air Cargo is a true embodiment and a qualitative addition to the national response system. This partnership ensures the provision of air and logistical support at the highest international standards, enabling Civil Defense, Search, and Rescue teams to perform their humanitarian and operational missions with high efficiency and rapid response capability."

Mr. Samir Ramadan,Executive Officer of Maximus Air, said:

"This partnership embodies our unwavering commitment to supporting the directives of the UAE and its wise leadership in enhancing national readiness and humanitarian excellence. Through our advanced aerial capabilities and global network, we are proud to be a trusted partner for national entities in executing critical missions with efficiency, speed, and safety."

This partnership comes as part of the continuous efforts to enhance the nation's capabilities in disaster management and emergency response, further solidifying the UAE’s leadership in the fields of civil protection and humanitarian aid at both the regional and international levels.

About the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA)

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) is a governmental body established under Law No. (13) of 2020. It is the competent authority responsible for protecting lives, property, and national wealth resources during times of peace, war, emergencies, and disasters within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Authority strives to instil a culture of prevention and public safety across the Emirate by safeguarding lives and assets and implementing the highest safety standards in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings and establishments.

The ADCDA offers integrated services that include emergency response, firefighting, rescue operations, and ambulance services, delivered by specialized teams equipped with the latest technologies.

Furthermore, the Authority continuously works to develop its operational system by adopting smart solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based applications, such as risk prediction systems and early warning data analysis, to improve the efficiency of field response. This development is part of a comprehensive digital transformation that aligns with the vision and future directives of the Abu Dhabi government.

About Maximus Air Cargo

Established in 2005 and headquartered at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Maximus Air Cargo is considered one of the largest specialized air freight companies in the United Arab Emirates. As a member of the Abu Dhabi Aviation Group of Companies, the company provides integrated solutions for air transport, cargo, and humanitarian evacuation. Maximus Air Cargo serves a number of the country's most prominent governmental entities and various international humanitarian organizations.