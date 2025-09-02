Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), concluded the 2025 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions yesterday, Monday, with a grand celebration at “City Centre Al Zahia” shopping mall.

This year’s edition marked a milestone for the emirate, strengthening its position as a leading destination for shopping, tourism, and family entertainment in the region. The campaign generated substantial revenues, exceeding AED 800 million, providing significant value to the retail sector and other economic industries.

During the closing ceremony, which attracted high public turnout, the grand prize draw took place, awarding shoppers with a selection of high-value rewards, including gold bars and shopping vouchers. A total prize pool of AED 3 million was distributed among more than 300 winners throughout the campaign.

Over a two-month period, from July 1 to September 1, Sharjah positioned itself as vibrant entertainment and shopping destination under this year’s campaign’s theme “Exceptional Offers for an Unforgettable Summer”. The campaign featured over 1,000 retail outlets, major shopping centres, hotels, and tourist attractions, offering massive discounts of up to 75 percent across a broad selection of products and top local and global brands.

The 2025 edition was distinguished by a strong focus on innovation, delivering an integrated experience that blended retail and leisure through modern approaches.

Key highlights included the introduction of “Shamsa”, the new iconic mascot character symbolising the joy of this year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions, and the launch of “Shamsa Entertainment City” at Expo Centre Sharjah, in addition to the rollout of a smart digital platform for electronic raffles. These initiatives represented a significant step forward in promotional strategy, enhancing visitor engagement and strengthening Sharjah’s positioning as a leading family-friendly destination for summer vacations.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, stated that the remarkable success of Sharjah Summer Promotions reflects an ambitious strategic vision aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as a sustainable commercial and tourism destination.

He highlighted that the effective collaboration between public and private sectors reinforces investment flows into retail, tourism, and leisure industries, thereby supporting the development of a diversified and resilient economy that serves the community and strengthens the emirate’s global appeal.

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, stated: "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 has achieved exceptional success, reflecting Sharjah’s vision in strengthening its position as an integrated tourism and commercial destination that combines authenticity and modernity. The remarkable results achieved by this year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions, whether in terms of economic returns exceeding AED 800 million or the significant turnout of visitors and families from within the UAE and abroad, highlight the importance of such seasonal initiatives and promotional campaigns in supporting the tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors while boosting economic activity in the emirate."

H.E. Al Midfa added: "The innovative events, major discounts, family and entertainment activities, along with the diverse hospitality and accommodation packages offered during the promotions, have provided visitors with an exceptional and enriching experience. This further enhances Sharjah’s appeal as a distinctive tourism destination offering a unique blend of entertainment, culture, and shopping. At SCTDA, we reaffirm our commitment to continuing our collaboration with strategic partners from both the public and private sectors to develop qualitative initiatives and innovative experiences. These efforts aim to attract more visitors and tourists to the emirate and solidify its position as one of the leading tourism destinations in the region and the world."

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, noted that Sharjah Summer Promotions underscores the Chamber’s commitment to stimulating economic activity and enhancing community engagement.

He explained that the success of the promotional campaign is the result of meticulous planning and ongoing innovation, whereby the Chamber positioned the shopping season as a key growth engine for the retail sector and related industries.

He added that the campaign was designed to deliver a holistic experience that meets the expectations and aspirations of families, visitors, and diverse demographic segments.

One of the most distinctive aspects of the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 edition was its strategic focus on integrated and innovative entertainment offerings. The launch of “Shamsa Entertainment City” at Expo Centre Sharjah set a benchmark and a pioneering model for sustainable family leisure.

Over the course of 30 days, the initiative delivered more than 350 operating hours, attracting over 10,000 visitors representing thousands of families. This achievement was made possible by a professional team of more than 55 staff members, who collectively dedicated over 17,100 working hours within a single month to ensure operational excellence and visitor satisfaction.

Shamsa Entertainment City provided visitors with a diverse portfolio of experiences designed to enhance family engagement. The programme featured over 30 games for both children and adults, daily stage and roaming shows with Shamsa and other popular characters, and 14 days of competitions distributing more than 300 prizes.

Complementing the entertainment were 22 retail activations and 15 innovative food and beverage concepts, in addition to creative children’s workshops, including fabric painting and introductory culinary sessions.

The new promotional icon “Shamsa” has won a special place in children’s hearts, becoming a symbol of joy and happiness while reflecting Sharjah’s authentic cultural values in a modern and engaging way.

The character served as a strategic attraction for families by drawing children to Shamsa Entertainment City where safe and engaging play experiences were provided, allowing parents to shop with ease. This integration reinforced Sharjah Summer Promitions’ positioning as a comprehensive family-oriented destination.

Demonstrating its commitment to digital innovation, this year’s edition launched a dedicated mobile application that redefined consumer engagement. The smart app allowed shoppers to register purchase receipts for electronic raffles with enhanced convenience and security. It also provided a comprehensive information platform on events, offers, and participating outlets, thereby enhancing the overall shopping experience and making it more interactive and seamless.

The raffle program and high-value prizes represented a central driver of the campaign’s success, generating sustained excitement and engagement among participants. Conducted over six phases across major shopping centers, the raffles offered a diverse range of prizes including gold bars, shopping vouchers, and hotel packages. These rewards played a significant role in increasing customer footfall and boosting commercial activity across the emirate.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com