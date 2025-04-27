Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of AED 2.5 million to provide public and governmental libraries across the Emirate with the latest publications from Arabic and international publishers participating in the 16th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival.

This initiative continues His Highness’s longstanding commitment to positioning libraries as dynamic hubs for knowledge creation and skill development. It underscores the importance of supporting the publishing sector, empowering publishers, and expanding the educational horizons for new generations by offering an extensive range of modern learning and reading resources. By nurturing a culture of research and knowledge, this initiative plays a vital role in advancing the development of a reading community in Sharjah. Furthermore, the grant highlights the Emirate's dedication to transforming libraries into open platforms for cultural exchange and knowledge, reinforcing that investing in books is an investment in people and the future.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), commented on the grant: “His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi, through his initiative to allocate AED 2.5 million to support the emirate’s libraries, has invested in human development and the advancement of knowledge. This initiative goes beyond supporting Sharjah’s libraries, and serves as a catalyst for the publishing sector regionally and globally, while also contributing to strengthening this vital industry and ensuring its sustainability.”

She continued: “His Highness’s grant is also a gift to readers, offering new opportunities for younger generations to discover, ask questions, and innovate. Supporting and empowering the publishing sector is an extension of this vision, as publishers are the ones behind the wheels of thought and responsible for introducing fresh content that reaches society. Today, thanks to His Highness’s visionary leadership, Sharjah continues to transform its libraries into vibrant spaces for knowledge, dialogue, and creativity, reaffirming that the path to progress begins with the pages of a book and an idea planted in the mind of a child or young person seeking their future.”

The AED 2.5 million grant will continue to enrich Sharjah’s public and governmental libraries with a diverse array of resources covering various fields of science and literature. The initiative will add thousands of new titles each year, further strengthening Sharjah’s reputation as a city committed to fostering knowledge and actively contributing to the promotion of scientific research, authorship, and cultural production.