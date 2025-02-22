Sharjah: The 35th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival kicked off today (Saturday) and will continue to run until March 31 across various cities and regions of the emirate.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with numerous local government entities and authorities and private sector institutions, the festival is one of the region’s most prominent cultural, social and economic events, transforming the emirate into a vibrant hub of Ramadan festivities.

With the extensive participation of major shopping centres, retail outlets, small businesses, and entrepreneurs, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 features a variety of entertainment activities tailored for all family members as well as open-air Ramadan markets, bringing joy and harmony with the spiritual essence of the holy month.

Among the most notable attractions is the “Al Liyah Ramadan Market”, a unique showcase of the UAE’s heritage and craftsmanship. The market features a diverse range of traditional clothing, handicrafts, household goods, and Emirati delicacies, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience.

The festival also includes a variety of heritage and cultural performances in addition to an extensive selection of Iftar and Suhoor offerings, fostering communal engagement and strengthening bonds and social cohesion within the broader community, in line with the spiritual values of the holy month of Ramadan.

Alongside these attractions, the 38-day extravaganza stands out this year with a diverse array of engaging events and marketing activities, offering Sharjah residents and visitors alike a unique shopping experience with major promotional offers and discounts on top brands and products.

Shoppers can also look forward to exciting surprises and engage in a variety of activities designed to enhance the joy and excitement of Ramadan, with opportunities to win valuable prizes through raffles and promotions organised by participating shopping malls and retail outlets.

In his remarks, H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, stated that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival is one of the Sharjah Chamber’s flagship annual events, as it plays a key role in driving economic growth in the emirate. The festival stimulates the retail sector, boosts tourism, and provides an essential platform for small and medium-sized enterprises to access the market and showcase their products.

Beyond its economic impact, the festival enriches the Ramadan experience as it fosters a vibrant and entertaining atmosphere while reviving authentic Emirati traditions during the holy month. It aligns with "Year of Community”, aiming to celebrate and preserve the UAE’s rich cultural heritage while strengthening bonds within families and the broader community.

For his part, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI, noted that this year’s edition of the festival stands out for its dynamic range of economic activities designed to stimulate the retail sector and its affiliated industries.

He pointed out that the festival features an exceptional lineup of entertainment and heritage events across the emirate, complemented by exclusive promotional offers and valuable prizes for shoppers throughout the holy month.

This year’s festival features a range of family-friendly events, activities, and engaging competitions. One of the festival’s highlights is the "Little Master Chef" contest, which will take place from March 14 to 16 at 06 Mall. Young culinary talents will showcase their skills in a lively competition designed to encourage creativity in cooking.

Additionally, children can participate in Ramadan-themed handicraft workshops, where they will create festive decorations. Shopping centers will also host a selection of entertainment programmes, bazaars, and culinary festivals, further enhancing the festive experience and engaging the community throughout the holy month.

The festival also includes the launch of the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition, which will open on March 6 at Expo Centre Sharjah. The exhibition features the Heritage Village, where visitors can explore a variety of folk-art performances, cultural competitions, and traditional Emirati activities, celebrating the essence of Ramadan.

Furthermore, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of traditional Ramadan beverages and dishes, including Emirati delicacies, a variety of dates, and authentic Arabic coffee. Additionally, the exhibition will present an array of handcrafted heritage products and traditional attire, offering a rich cultural experience for attendees.

