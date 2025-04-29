The event was organised in collaboration with the Mexican Business Council and was attended by the Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE

Luis Alfonso de Alba: This event signals the great potential to expand commercial ties between Sharjah and Mexico… potential is huge and the time is right.

Mohamed Al Musharrkh: Sharjah and Mexico may be miles apart, but our ambitions are aligned. We share a belief in innovation, entrepreneurship, and the power of collaboration to create lasting impact.

Sharjah: As the UAE and Mexico mark 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Mexican Business Council convened the ‘Sharjah-Mexico Business Roundtable’ at the House of Wisdom to identify strategic growth opportunities in SME financing, logistics, real estate, and automotive manufacturing; and explore the vast investment and commercial prospects Sharjah offers to businesses in Mexico and the wider Latin American and Caribbean markets.

Attended by H.E. Luis Alfonso de Alba, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE; H.E. Mohamed Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; Mr. Rafael Villalona, President of the Mexican Business Council; and leading investors and entrepreneurs from both countries, the event underscored a shared vision for innovation-driven partnerships.

As part of the agenda, a dedicated panel discussion titled “Why Sharjah? Opportunities Beyond Borders” was held, during which participants examined Sharjah’s competitive advantages, sectoral growth opportunities, and regulatory reforms, reaffirming a shared commitment to innovation, sustainable growth, and cross-regional investment.

Diplomatic milestones and economic ambitions

In his keynote address, H.E. Luis Alfonso de Alba, highlighted the significance of the roundtable as a precursor to the golden jubilee of bilateral relations. “Sharjah has played a key role in strengthening the relationship between Mexico and the UAE,” he stated, citing Sharjah’s participation as the guest of honor at the 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair as a cultural milestone. “This event we are having today signals the great potential to expand commercial ties between Sharjah and Mexico. I am certain this is only the beginning of a fruitful mutual relationship, potential is huge and the time is right.”

Trade growth and strategic synergies

H.E. Mohamed Al Musharrkh, echoed this optimism recalling his visit to the Central-American region, saying, “I had the honour of being part of the UAE’s official delegation to Mexico in 2018–2019, led by the Ministry of Economy, and our mission aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for economic cooperation.” Al Musharrkh also emphasised Sharjah’s growing appeal to Mexican businesses, noting that the emirate hosts over 45 Mexican companies and imported goods worth 7 million dirhams from Mexico in 2024. “Sharjah and Mexico may be miles apart, but our ambitions are aligned. We share a belief in innovation, entrepreneurship, and the power of collaboration to create lasting impact.”

Sectoral opportunities and regional vision

Mr. Rafael Villalona, started by noting the Council’s first anniversary in the coming weeks and outlined the growth of Mexican enterprise in the country, stating, “UAE-Mexico bilateral trade has doubled in recent years, reaching $2.5 billion in 2023, and revenues from CEMEX in the UAE alone have also risen from $70.1 million to over $180 million, while creating over 700 jobs.” However, he stressed untapped potential, identifying construction, automotive, and agriculture as priority sectors. Villalona also highlighted Mexico’s automotive prowess-ranked fourth globally in auto parts production, as well as agricultural leadership.

Sharjah as a gateway for growth

A key part of the event was a panel discussion titled “Why Sharjah? Opportunities Beyond Borders” featuring insights from Sharjah-based leaders and Mexican business pioneers. Mr. Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, spotlighted Sharjah’s thriving real estate sector, citing a 31.9% year-over-year surge in transactions to AED 13.2 billion ($3.6 billion) in Q1 2025. He linked this growth to regulatory reforms, such as allowing full foreign property ownership in designated areas, which drove a 25.3% rise in foreign investors (totaling 3,725). Ataya emphasised Sharjah’s unique value, and highlighted Alef Group’s lifestyle-centric projects like Hayyan and Al Mamsha as models for international investors.

Mr. Khaleefa Al Hosani, Senior Vice President of SMEs at Emirates Development Bank, outlined financial mechanisms empowering businesses, including tailored loan programs and credit guarantees for SMEs. “Sharjah’s business and investment ecosystem is a launchpad for scalable ventures, and we have seen major growth in recent times” he stated, noting the bank’s commitment to fostering innovation in sectors like manufacturing and renewable energy.

Mr. Marwan Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion & Support at Invest in Sharjah, expanded on the emirate’s strategic advantages, emphasising its connectivity to global markets, sector diversification, and business-friendly policies. He highlighted the strong support for investors and businesses, from setup to expansion, and also noted recent innovations with the launch of their AI powered trade licence which can be issued within 5 minutes. Sharjah’s industrial and logistics hubs, such as Hamriyah Free Zone and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, as catalysts for cross-border collaboration.

Leveraging UAE opportunities in energy, agriculture, and logistics

The dialogue shifted to Mexican perspectives, with entrepreneurs outlining their UAE market strategies. Mr. Sergio De La Vega, CEO of Supercool, spoke about his company’s sustainable efforts, saying, “We have a strong focus on innovation in energy and mobility, and the UAE is a very strong player in the global energy sector. This country has a clear long-term vision, and the world’s biggest solar farms and energy storage technologies are in this region.”

Tirso Fidalgo Arias, CEO of Metatron, highlighted Sharjah’s strategic importance in the region, noting that it offers an exceptional logistical hub for their operations. He explained that while shipping from Mexico to China typically takes three to four months, operating from the UAE allows Metatron to ship to China in as little as two weeks.

Ms. Shaw Lash, chef and co-founder of Lila Taqueria, emphasised how Mexican gastronomy can foster partnerships, particularly in the agriculture sector. She highlighted that her team already sources produce from organic farms in the UAE, demonstrating the potential for collaboration and the adaptability of Mexican cuisine within the local context.

As the roundtable concluded, participants expressed confidence in the roadmap ahead, and by leveraging synergies in high-potential sectors and fostering private-sector dialogue, both regions aim to write a new chapter in transcontinental collaboration; one defined by innovation, resilience, and mutual prosperity.