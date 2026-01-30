Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC), took part in the 31st edition of Gulfood 2026, the world’s largest food and beverage sourcing exhibition, held at Dubai World Trade Centre until January 30.

The exhibition brings together over 8,500 exhibitors from around 195 countries, reflecting its scale and global reach. The participation reflects SCCI’s strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of national food and beverage companies by showcasing their export potential, thereby attracting further foreign investments to Sharjah’s food sector.

Through a dedicated pavilion featuring 10 Sharjah-based food manufacturers and traders, the Sharjah Chamber supported local companies in accessing new markets and expanding their commercial partnerships and business growth.

During the exhibition, the SCCI’s pavilion showcased Sharjah’s food manufacturing capabilities presenting a wide range of high-quality products that demonstrate the sector’s industrial advancement and competitiveness in international markets.

The participating delegation comprised Ali Abdullah Al Jari, Director of the Sharjah Export Development Centre; Marwan Salem Al Muhairi, Head of Exhibitions at SEDC; Sultan Al Ali, Head of Investor Services at SEDC; and Maha Mansour Al Zarouni, Senior Exhibitions Executive at SEDC.

Promising Business Opportunities

Ali Al Jari stated that SCCI’s participation in Gulfood 2026 offers Sharjah-based food and beverage companies a unique opportunity to showcase their products to a global audience of decision-makers and buyers.

He noted that the exhibition facilitates business deals with companies from 195 countries and offers insights into emerging trends and innovations in the food and beverage industry, supporting the emirate’s objectives to expand market reach and increase exports to global markets.

Al Jari added that the Sharjah Export Development Centre provides an integrated support system to boost exports, offering services that enhance the quality and competitiveness of local products, establish comprehensive databases for targeted markets, and streamline export procedures in coordination with relevant authorities.

SCCI’s Delegation Tour in Gulfood 2026

The SCCI’s delegation toured the exhibition, exploring cooperation opportunities with international companies and giving an overview of Sharjah’s investment environment. They highlighted the SEDC’s role in supporting food-sector exporters and outlined facilitation services and incentives available to investors setting up new ventures in the emirate.

The chamber delegation engaged with officials from export and investment promotion entities participating in Gulfood 2026. They also took part in business meetings between member companies and global exhibitors to discuss opportunities for trade agreements and potential investment partnerships.

Remarkable Turnout

The SCCI’s pavilion at Gulfood 2026 captured strong interest from food sector stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters. The pavilion hosted a series of productive one-on-one meetings between local producers and international counterparts, unlocking promising opportunities for new trade collaborations and expanding exports to additional high-potential markets.

The Sharjah Exports Development Centre leveraged the exhibition to boost international exposure of local products, supporting SCCI’s strategy of trade missions and global exhibition participation. The exhibition also reflects SCCI’s vision to foster technology transfer and innovation, enabling local companies to increase competitiveness and expand into global markets.

Comprehensive Investment Environment

Sharjah’s food industry offers key investment advantages, including advanced infrastructure, dedicated industrial zones, customs facilitation, and tax exemptions. Coupled with its strategic location connecting the emirate to global markets, these factors enhance the sector’s growth potential and create broad opportunities for investors.

