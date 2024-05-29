The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted the B-CAD Emirates Convention 2024. The event, which was organised in collaboration with the international trade fair B-CAD (Building-Construction Architecture Design), is dedicated to the “future of Sustainable Design and Made in Italy Construction and Architecture Products”.

The Convention aims to showcase the best global practices in the fields of building, architecture, and sustainable design, as well as innovation in city planning, infrastructure, and mobility. It underscores the Sharjah Chamber's commitment to facilitating events that enhance commercial ties for the private sector and promote sustainability efforts across diverse industries.

Held at SCCI’s headquarters, the Convention was attended by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, and H.E Valerio Soldani, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Dubai.

Also present were Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of SCCI's Economic Relations Department, and Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI.

Esteemed officials taking part in the event also included Marco Luongo, Deputy Trade Commissioner at the Italian Embassy’s Trade Promotion Office, along with representatives from leading Emirati and Italian companies specialising in construction, design, and architecture.

During the event’s plenary sessions, the Italian side put spotlight on the next edition of the International Trade Fair B-CAD (Building-Construction Architecture Design) which is scheduled in Rome from October 31 to November 2, 2024. A formal invitation was extended to the Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber to attend the event.

The sessions delved into exploring potential avenues of bilateral collaboration between the UAE and Italy in the construction and design sectors. Notably, the UAE is a key destination for Italian exports in interior design and furnishings, with exports totaling EUR 300 million in 2023, reflecting a 5.75% growth, with expectations for further increase this year.

Highlighting the ever-growing ties between both sides, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that relationship between Sharjah's and Italy's private sectors now encompasses not only commercial activities but also the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and best practices in various fields, including sustainable design, which was the focal point of the Sharjah Chamber’s convention.

The event served as a platform for UAE businesses to exchange ideas and insights on the latest innovations and technologies in sustainable design and construction, leveraging the Italian experience in this field. This aligns with the ongoing development and progress the UAE’s construction sector is currently witnessing amid the country’s dedication to promote sustainability as a key pillar of growth

Al Owais further noted that the Sharjah Chamber continues to support events that foster investment relations and promote strategic projects across various sectors, including construction.

For his part, H.E Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, emphasised his country’s commitment to enhancing trade and investment relations with Sharjah at private sector level, driving them to the most prosperous heights.

Commending Sharjah's economic and urban progress, H.E Lorenzo Fanara expressed the Italian Embassy's readiness and eagerness to collaborate with the Sharjah Chamber across multiple domains. This cooperation aims to strengthen bilateral ties, solidify mutual benefits, and support the business communities of both countries.

Marco Luongo, Deputy Trade Commissioner at the Italian Embassy’s Trade Promotion Office, said that the B-CAD Emirates Convention offers a valuable platform to strengthen collaboration between Sharjah and Italy in the field of innovation and sustainable technology within the real estate sector. It also facilitates the exchange of expertise and the best practices related to sustainable technology which are pivotal in reshaping the construction industry.

He noted that environmental sustainability has become a priority for the Italina building and construction sector. The Italian green construction market is experiencing substantial growth; as it is on track to reach a value of $187.4 billion by 2027, with an annual increase rate of 8.6%.

Highlighting Italy's deep expertise in sustainable construction, Marco Luongo pointed out that Italy ranks ninth among the top 10 leading countries in Energy and Environmental Design, the most widely used green building rating system worldwide, in 2022.

The B-CAD Emirates Convention 2024 is held in partnership with the international fair B-CAD (Building-Construction Architecture Design) and was organised by Social Net Srl of Italy at Expo Centre Sharjah in 2023.

This year’s Convention featured several discussion sessions and presentations, which highlighted the importance of exploring the latest innovations in sustainable design, exploring the latest innovations in sustainable design, in line with the continuous construction development and innovations witnessed in Sharjah and the UAE.

Key topics included environmental sustainability and innovation in building design, fostering the exchange of expertise and best practices in sustainable construction, architecture, and design.

