Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, recently organised an introductory workshop on the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) programme.

The aim of the workshop is to raise awareness among investors, entrepreneurs, and private sector representatives about the importance of CEPAs and the vast opportunities they offer to businesses and stakeholders for expansion and growth in some of the world's most dynamic economies.

It also highlighted their role in fostering an attractive business environment that encourages foreign investments, thereby solidifying the UAE’s position as a leading global economic hub.

Held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, the workshop was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

The session shed light on the potential offered by CEPAs, empowering the UAE's private sector to forge investment relationships with global business communities and engage in promising economic ventures across various countries.

These initiatives support the goals of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which aims to increase the country's non-oil exports to AED 800 billion and elevate the value of its foreign trade to AED 4 trillion by 2031.

In his welcoming remarks, Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi emphasised that the Sharjah Chamber recognizes the importance of raising awareness among entrepreneurs and investors about CEPAs and their potential benefits. He explained that the workshop was organised to support innovation and enhance the global competitiveness of the UAE’s business community and private sector.

He noted that CEPAs programme is one of the UAE's key strategic approaches to achieving sustainable economic development goals. Through this programme, the UAE aims to strengthen its international partnerships with strategic markets worldwide and reinforce its status as a leading global economic hub.

The UAE signed its first economic partnership agreement with India on 18 February 2022, and the CEPAs programme has since expanded to include a total of 10 agreements with strategically important countries across four continents. This represents a significant expansion of the UAE's foreign trade network, leveraging these partnerships to enhance economic, social, and cultural ties between the UAE and other countries around the world.

Noura Khalid, Economic Analyst in the Department of Trade Negotiations and International Organizations at the Ministry of Economy, delivered a presentation during the workshop, showcasing the most significant Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements.

The presentation outlined the key benefits and advantages CEPAs offer to exporters and the private sector at large. It highlighted the programme’s role as a critical catalyst for expanding the UAE's non-oil foreign trade, fostering deeper collaboration with strategic partners, and unlocking promising opportunities for mutual investments.

The workshop also featured a roundtable session addressing participants’ questions regarding market access for goods and services and rules of origin. The workshop was attended by Waleed Alkhemeiri, Head of certificate of origin at the Ministry of Economy; Mohamed Albreiki, Head of Industrial Transformation Section at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Fakhri Al-Hazaimeh, Senior Counselor at the Ministry of Economy.

This interactive platform allowed attendees to engage in discussions, ask questions to experts, and gain insights into the support extended by the Ministry of Economy, the Sharjah Chamber, and other relevant entities.

These efforts aim to assist the private sector in maximising the benefits of CEPAs through providing technical support and essential information and hosting awareness workshops.

