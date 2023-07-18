ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- AM Conclave Middle East will see manufacturing leaders from the region converge on 13-14 September 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, to learn, network, collaborate and discuss strategies to incorporate 3D Printing as a part of their business. This first of its kind event in the region will bring together industry professionals, policy makers, software providers, hardware manufacturers, material suppliers, research institutes, and standards bodies, fostering collaboration and advancing the adoption of additive manufacturing in the Middle East.



Additive Manufacturing is seeing fast growth in the Middle East supported by the conducive government policies to build local manufacturing supply chains and build diversified business models not dependent only on the energy industry. Policy makers have identified that this disruptive technology has the potential to catalyse manufacturing across the region, including Oil and Gas, Defence, Aviation maritime, healthcare, energy, architecture and mobility, paving the way for enhanced efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.



"A common forum encompassing all the areas of Additive Manufacturing for the Middle East is the need of the hour," says Aditya Chandavarkar, Co-Founder - AM Chronicle and AMTECH. "With our extensive experience at AM Chronicle and AMTECH in collaborating with industrial, government, and academic partners from various sectors, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the AM Conclave Middle East. Our aim is to initiate engaging conversations and establish a reputable platform that benefits the entire ecosystem."



The event will feature a comprehensive conference with a high-quality technical program, with an emphasis on application, business cases and technology. The conference will be complemented by a technology exhibition and networking zone, where industry stakeholders can find solutions, experience cutting-edge solutions and exchange ideas.



Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative event that will shape the future of manufacturing in the Middle East. Join us at AM Conclave Middle East to unlock the potential of Additive Manufacturing in your industry.



For more information and to register, please visit www.amconclave.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram for the latest updates and use the official event hashtag #amconclave



For more details, contact: marketing@catnewtech.com or visit www.amconclave.com



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711685602/en/

*Source: AETOSWire



Contacts

Aditya Chandavarkar, Co-Founder, AM Conclave, aditya@catnewtech.com, +91-98699441285

