The summit will convene global decision-makers, investors, and innovators across infrastructure, urban development, and technology at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

With over 70 confirmed speakers, the programme features influential voices from the public and private sectors representing key global markets, including the UK, US, India, Turkey, and Singapore.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has officially revealed the theme for the highly anticipated Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025: “Future Cities: Rethinking Infrastructure for Better Lifestyles.” Set to take place on 17–18 June at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, the inaugural summit will explore how integrated, human-centric infrastructure can elevate liveability, sustainability, and economic resilience in cities around the world.

Poised to become the region’s most influential infrastructure gathering, ADIS will bring together policymakers, C-level executives, and industry leaders to ignite vital dialogue on the latest global trends, technological advancements, and innovations shaping tomorrow’s urban lifestyles. With a focus on key sectors such as construction, healthcare, mobility, energy, and urban design, the summit will spotlight topics including smart city and modular infrastructure, wellness-driven planning, innovation in design, global investment models, and forward-looking regulatory frameworks.

With more than 2,000 expected attendees, over 70 confirmed speakers, and over 25 exhibitors from across regional and international markets, ADIS will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable, people-centric infrastructure.

Adding strategic depth to the programme, the speaker lineup features senior government leaders including; H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT); H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman, Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi; H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of ADPIC; H.E. Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi; H.E. Badr Al Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); H.E. Abdulla Al Blooshi, Executive Director - Planning and Infrastructure Sector, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi ; and H.E. Adel Al Nuaimi Executive Director - Capital Projects Contractual Affairs Sector of ADPIC; and H.E. Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director, Capital Projects Finance Affairs of ADPIC, among others.

H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said: “ADIS comes at a crucial time when the way we design and deliver infrastructure must evolve to meet new expectations, from how people live and move, to how we sustain growth and resilience in our cities. In Abu Dhabi, we see infrastructure as a powerful enabler of opportunity, well-being, and innovation. The scale of what’s underway reflects both our ambition and our responsibility. This summit is a moment to learn from global peers, share successful strategies, and collectively shape a future where infrastructure improves quality of life.”

Reflecting the scale and ambition of the summit, the ADIS speaker lineup brings together a diverse cross-section of global leaders redefining how cities are planned, built, and sustained. From real estate development and design to healthcare, aviation, architecture, urban planning, AI and emerging technologies, the summit features multi-sector perspectives aligned around a shared vision for more liveable, resilient, and inclusive urban environments.

Leading voices will include Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate; Adel Abdulla Albreiki, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Projects; Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral; Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding; Mounir Haidar, Managing Partner of LEAD Development; Paul O’Brien, Chief Development Officer at Modon; Omar Alsebeyi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Freight; and Moustafa Fahour, COO of Plenary Middle East; amongst others.

Bill O'Regan, Group CEO of Modon, said: “Modon’s vision for intelligent, connected living can only be achieved on a foundation of innovative, world-class infrastructure, and we are actively building partnerships to achieve this. ADIS will create new opportunities for dialogue and collaboration on infrastructure, underpinning the growth of vibrant, liveable, and sustainable cities for the future.”

Reflecting the breadth of public-private collaboration required to build future-ready cities, ADIS will feature senior representatives from leading international organisations, global consultancies, private developers, and innovation-driven enterprises, alongside major UAE institutions. C-suite leaders joining from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Archer Aviation, Masdar, SAVI Cluster at ADIO, LWK + Partners, MERED, Turkish Contractors Association, and Honeywell will share insights across infrastructure, mobility, healthcare, aviation, sustainability, and emerging technologies. International participants from the United Kingdom, Singapore, China, India, Turkey, and beyond will share global best practices and forge new partnerships to support Abu Dhabi’s long-term infrastructure agenda.

Adel Abdulla Albreiki, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Projects, said: “Reimagining infrastructure as a catalyst for wellbeing, socioeconomic growth, and long-term resilience is fundamental to shaping the cities of tomorrow. The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit offers a vital platform to advance this dialogue, exploring how integrated, human-centric infrastructure can unlock more liveable and future-ready urban environments. Aldar is proud to partner with ADPIC on the summit’s inaugural edition, bringing our experience in thoughtfully designing connected, sustainable communities to support a shared vision for progress in the UAE and beyond.”

In addition to its dynamic programme, the summit will act as a launchpad for high-impact announcements, ranging from new partnerships and investment agreements to policy frameworks that will help define the next era of infrastructure in the region. It will provide access to Abu Dhabi’s evolving development agenda and investment pipeline, spotlighting opportunities that align with the Emirate’s long-term vision for innovation, transparency, and social well-being.

By bringing together government entities, semi-government bodies, developers, investors, contractors, technology providers, academia, and global associations, ADIS will facilitate meaningful collaboration across the entire infrastructure ecosystem. The event underscores ADPIC’s commitment to advancing infrastructure that drives national progress, fosters cross-sector innovation, and delivers tangible benefits to communities in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

ADIS will also welcome international voices from United Kingdom, Singapore, India, and Turkey. Leaders from real estate development, design, healthcare, aviation, architecture, urban planning, AI and emerging technologies will share their perspectives, including:

Dr Georges-Pascal Habber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Fuat Kasimcan, Secretary General of the Turkish Contractors Association

Khaled Awad, Chairman of Advanced Construction Technology Services (ACTS)

Prashant Kapila, Board Member of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC – India)

Abdulaziz Alobaidli, COO of Masdar

Dr Talib Alhinai, General Manager – UAE at Archer Aviation

Omran Malek, Head of the SAVI Cluster at ADIO

Michael Belton, CEO at MERED

Daniel Liu, Executive Director of MORROW Intelligence (Singapore)

Emre Arolat, Founder and Design Partner at Emre Arolat Architecture (Turkey)

Ghiya Al-Haj-Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer – Middle East & Africa at Honeywell

• Klemensas Mecejus, Head of Advisory of AI71 AI Advisory

• Dr John Fletcher, Executive Director of Dispute Resolution at Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS) (UK)

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.