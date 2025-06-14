The 15th edition of the annual Africa PPP Summit (#APPP2025) is set to take place on 28 – 31 October 2025 at Hilton Hotel, Windhoek, Republic of Namibia.

The continent’s largest Pan-African Infrastructure Finance, Investment & Partnership Summit, Africa PPP, will once again unite industry leaders from key growth enabling sectors to accelerate private sector investments and participation in the expansion of Electricity Access, Transport, Water & Sanitation and Industrial infrastructure.

Africa stands on the verge of a transformative era for infrastructure development & investments, where PPPs and private sector investment partnerships are emerging as essential vehicles for structuring and driving sustainable infrastructure growth across the continent by utilising public and private sector expertise and investment capital for high quality infrastructure build.

This year, the event moves to Namibia, a country that has one of the best road networks on the continent, a world-class port at Walvis Bay, and clear, investment attractive policies. Namibia has positioned itself as a major logistics hub for road, rail, and sea transportation, connecting neighbouring countries and the Southern African Development Community to the global marketplace. Continued investment and strategic development plans highlights the government’s commitment to addressing critical infrastructure needs, making it an ideal host country for the APPP 2025 event.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, under the auspices of the Office of the President, is the host organisation of this important industry event, alongside AME Trade Ltd, a leader in facilitating trade and investment across Africa’s emerging markets through industry specific B2B events.

APPP2025 will feature a 4-day industry specific business focused conference with innovative, interactive discussions, a capacity building training masterclass, a full social program and the opportunity to join on a site visit of some of Namibia’s vital infrastructure projects.

Discussions will revolve around:

Focus on Namibia’s attractive investment policies and frameworks, strategic plans for continued infrastructure development for roads, rail, energy, ports, and aviation, among others.

and frameworks, strategic plans for continued infrastructure development for roads, rail, energy, ports, and aviation, among others. Strategic changes in African regulatory frameworks and building stronger export-led economies through industrialization and multi-lateral trade agreements.

and building stronger export-led economies through industrialization and multi-lateral trade agreements. Transport and connectivity, across the continent , including cross border, rail, ports, maritime, roads and air projects for increased trade and investment.

, including cross border, rail, ports, maritime, roads and air projects for increased trade and investment. Water and sanitation infrastructure – highlighting desalination, wastewater, access to water for increased agricultural development aimed at providing solutions to tackle water scarcity

– highlighting desalination, wastewater, access to water for increased agricultural development aimed at providing solutions to tackle water scarcity Energy and Electricity access for Africa, with discussions around solar, wind, hydro, gas to power, green hydrogen projects and transmission and distribution amongst others.

Africa PPP will showcase and deep dive into sector and country investment plus investment ready opportunities across the continent. The event provides an unparalleled engagement opportunity for industry leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators to connect, converge, network and collaborate.

APPP 2025 is set to be a pivotal event to shape and influence the continued development of major infrastructure projects that will have an impact on accelerating economic development across the continent.

For more information about the conference, including registration details sponsorship and speaking opportunities and the full agenda, please visit https://africappp.com/

About AMETRADE Ltd

Founded in 2006, AME Trade Ltd has become a leading force in facilitating trade and investment across Africa’s emerging markets. With over 20 years of experience, we specialise in industry-specific B2B events, conferences, and digital marketing services, particularly in the Mining, Energy, Finance, and Oil & Gas sectors. Operating in 29 African countries, we partner with top industry experts and local SMEs to deliver high-impact events that drive sustainable development and economic growth across the continent. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful business connections, educate and bring together leading stakeholders to address and solve problems that lead to improved collaboration and progress in each of the industries that we serve. Our on the ground presence gives us an unrivalled competitive advantage and know how. Our value-added services offering includes: tailor made capacity building training programs, digital connect marketing services and valuable business intelligence reports. Join us in our efforts to shape a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa. Visit www.ametrade.org to learn more. Follow us on: LINKEDIN | TWITTER

