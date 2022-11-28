SFA has announced its participation in the 2022 Peace and Sport International Forum

The Federation will be represented at the event by SFA President HRH Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal Al Saud and SFA Managing Director Shaima bint Saleh Al-Husseini

The event, which will be held in Monaco, aims to use sport as a major tool to promote peace

The Federation has a long track record of attending marquee global events to advance sports development through knowledge-building and the exchange of best practices

Monaco: The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has announced its participation in the upcoming Peace and Sport International Forum, which will be held in Monaco on November 30th, 2022.

In an excellent showcase of SFA's dedication to enhancing community sports, SFA’s participation in the Peace and Sport International Forum will be headed by the Federation’s President, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, and SFA Managing Director, Shaima Al-Husseini.

The forum provides a unique platform for meaningful dialogue, the exchange of ideas and the promotion of good practices.

Over the course of the event, SFA's leadership will hold meetings with a wide range of international leaders and prominent figures, including H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco, as well as meetings with Peace and Sport President and Founder Joël Bouzou and CEO Jean-Jérôme Perrin-Mortier. These meetings will bring SFA and Peace and Sport closer together, strengthening their ties and facilitating productive long-term collaborations.

The forum joins the long list of international events and engagements that SFA has attended — as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia and proponent of sports development — to bolster the Kingdom’s sports infrastructure. In recent months, the Federation has taken part in the 9th International Society for Physical Activity and Health Congress in Abu Dhabi, the 2022 Misk Global Forum, Sports Industry Forum Abu Dhabi 2022, and the 27th TAFISA World Congress.

In a similar fashion to its scheduled participation in the Peace and Sport International Forum, SFA has used these events as bridge-building platforms to promote international cooperation and set the Kingdom apart as a leading sports hub.

In keeping with these goals, SFA's Managing Director Shaima Al-Husseini will participate in the Peace and Sport International Forum as a keynote speaker in a panel discussion titled “Sport as a vector for gender equality”. During the session, she will discuss the importance of increasing female participation in sports programs, as well as the positive impact this has on social development and building more inclusive societies.

She said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with Peace and Sport. United by our shared values and passion for community sports, we are determined to leverage our resources to empower people across Saudi Arabia to fulfil their potential as physically active individuals and changemakers. We aim to be a positive influence that brings communities together and affirms the power of sports. Moving forward, we will continue to work closely with diverse entities and organizations to build a better future and enable everyone to enjoy a healthy life.”

SFA is fully committed to achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program, raising physical activity levels in the Kingdom.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity.

Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase of physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.