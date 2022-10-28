The conference is held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Corniche Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, have partnered with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, are set to host the 1st International Middle East Fetal-Neonatal Cardiovascular Disease Conference. The conference is held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) the strategic partner.

Happening at the Rosewood Hotel, in Abu Dhabi, on 28th and 29th of October 2022, leading local and international experts will come together to discuss the latest standards and innovations related to fetal and neonatal cardiovascular care.

Elaborating further, Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO at SEHA, said: “Prenatal and neonatal cardiovascular care is a unique field and forms the more collaborative aspect of medicine, spanning several medical specialties. This multi-specialty nature of the field makes this conference a rich amalgamation of experts and topics of interest. There has recently been a rise in the pediatric population in the Middle East, resulting in an increased focus on prenatal, infant, and pediatric healthcare and a simultaneous spike in government investments in the field.

SEHA is committed to delivering world-class healthcare services using the most advanced treatment and technology. We are extremely grateful to both Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, for their support in organizing this conference.”

The two-day event will cover a wide spectrum of topics such as, the genetics of heart disease; fetal and new-born imaging; review of speciﬁc fetal cardiovascular conditions; obstetrical and maternal care; innovative fetal therapies; care of the new-born with heart disease including catheter and surgical interventions; and the social aspects and long-term outcomes of congenital heart disease in the Middle East, among others.

“This conference will support collaboration among experts from the United States, Israel and the Arab world who are committed to providing the best pediatric healthcare worldwide,” said Ruth Frey Vice President of Global Strategy and Business Development at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "We are honored to play a role in this inaugural event and expect that the collaborative approach will lead to improved outcomes for children.”

Dr. Efrat Bron-Harlev, CEO of Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, said: “The advent of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and other Arab neighbors, has created new opportunities for collaboration and exchange in the healthcare field. The result is a mutual sharing of knowledge, improved patient outcomes, and sustainable partnerships to provide even better care. This collaboration with SEHA and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is a testament to the greatness that can be borne out of increased international collaboration in the healthcare industry.”

Attendees can also avail an optional fetal echocardiography imaging simulation workshop scheduled to take place on October 30th.

To find out more about 1st International Middle East Fetal-Neonatal Cardiovascular Disease Conference, please click https://www.menaconference.com/events/fncdc//

