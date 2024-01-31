Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2024 will be home to an exceptional assembly of over 100 startups, uniting global talents from leading startup hubs such as Singapore, the UK, Canada, and beyond. Scheduled for February 3 - 4 at the esteemed Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, SEF is set to be a nexus of entrepreneurial brilliance.

SEF is more than a stage for startups; it is a platform nurtured by the support of over 20 ventures from the UAE and Sharjah. Key partners, including EMAAR Properties, ARADA Developments, Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), EDT& Partners, BEEAH Group, Du, ALEF Group, Sharjah Asset Management, Sharjah Sustainable City, Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority (SCTDA), and the Al Marwan Group, exemplify the backing of government and corporate entities.

Beyond the showcase, SEF embodies an environment meticulously designed to facilitate meaningful connections with stakeholders and investors, affording startups the opportunity to amplify their visibility on a global scale. The participating startups span industries such as EdTech, Sustainability, PropTech, Creative Industries (encompassing AR/VR, 3D printing, digital art, and more), Light Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism, and FinTech. These startups, acknowledged by esteemed accolades like the Arab Women's Award, 'Future 100', 'Forbes Under 30 Middle East', 'Forbes Asia 100 to Watch', and the 2024 BETT Award for AI in EdTech, represent the forefront of transformative innovation.



This extensive lineup is a reflection of Sheraa’s commitment to presenting a diverse array of pioneering ventures within the UAE and beyond, collectively influencing the trajectory of future enterprise. It is also inline with SEF’s objective of introducing and reinforcing excellence to the region, this initiative aims to empower these ventures to not only navigate the current market but also to explore new horizons within Sharjah and enable sustained growth.



Several of these startups have garnered prestigious accolades such as the Jordanian EdTech company ‘Little Thinking Minds LTD’ who were nominated as a Cartier Women's Initiative Award (CWIA) Finalist and were recipients of the Arab Women's Award; UAE’s ‘Cycled Technologies’, ‘FortyGuard’, ‘Sulmi’ and ‘AR Engineering’ who were all featured in the Future 100 list; and ‘Eyouth’, ‘iSchool’, and ‘Elggo’, all from the UAE who featured in the Forbes Under 30 Middle East list, as well as ‘Accredify’ from Singapore who were featured in the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list in 2023. Many of these startups were also incubated by Sheraa, receiving support and guidance through initiatives and programmes such as the Seed Programme, the Sharjah Startup Studio (S3), and Sheraa’s membership Programme.

Sheraa, the driving force behind SEF, manifests its unwavering dedication to supporting the growth of the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem. The festival's theme for this year, "Our Shared Canvas," epitomizes a stage for the cross-fertilization of ideas and the exploration of new horizons within Sharjah.

The 7th annual Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival is a movement, capturing audiences from around the world. With over 200 speakers from 15 different countries, SEF promises an immersive experience, a vibrant hub of ideas, and a treasure trove of opportunities. Secure your spot in this entrepreneurial journey by visiting www.sharjahef.com where the future is waiting to be shaped.

-Ends-