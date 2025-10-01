The Summit highlights Schneider Electric’s efforts to support local manufacturing, accelerate digital transformation, and advance sustainability in the Kingdom

Locally manufactured products support vital sectors such as data centers, infrastructure, buildings, and more

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia– The second edition of Schneider Innovation Summit kicked off in Riyadh with broad government participation, alongside the company’s customers from various sectors, serving as a strategic platform to reinforce the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading regional hub for sustainability and digital transformation. The opening keynote was delivered by H.E. Eng. Ibrahim bin Youssef Al-Mubarak, Assistant Minister of Investment, in the presence of senior representatives from the Ministries of Investment, Energy, and Industry and Mineral Resources, the French Embassy in Riyadh, as well as Schneider Electric’s senior leaders, including Manish Pant, Executive Vice President for International Operations; Walid Sheta, Zone President for Middle East & Africa; and Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain. The Summit featured insightful panel discussions and the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs), all aimed to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national objectives of building a diversified and sustainable economy rooted in innovation, localization, sustainability, and talent development.

As part of its deep commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 and localization efforts, Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced that eight new products have received “Saudi Made” seal under the “Made in Saudi” program, which aims to strengthen local production and support national companies. With the new Saudi Made products, Schneider Electric increases the total number of locally manufactured products to more than 20. This milestone coincides with the celebrations of Saudi National Day and was announced during a press conference held on the sidelines of the Innovation Summit organized by the company in Riyadh on September 24–25, 2025. The announcement was made in the presence of Manish Pant, Executive Vice President for International Operations in Schneider Electric, and Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain, underscoring the significance of the event and the strength of Schneider Electric’s strategic partnership with national institutions.

The eight new products will help transform critical sectors ranging from infrastructure and manufacturing to homes, buildings, and data centers. They bring added value by enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability, ensuring the safety of people and equipment, enabling predictive maintenance to minimize downtime, supporting asset reliability, providing real-time energy monitoring and analytics, and integrating advanced digital technologies for reliable energy management.

During his keynote, H.E. Eng. Ibrahim bin Yousef Al-Mubarak, Assistant Minister of Investment, emphasized that Riyadh today stands as a land of opportunities and a beacon of a promising future. Its rise as a global hub for innovation, investment, and transformation reflects the Kingdom’s growing influence under Vision 2030. By scaling investments in green energy, technology, healthcare, advanced mobility, and logistics, Saudi Arabia is not only shaping the industries of tomorrow but also creating unprecedented opportunities for global partners. At the heart of this journey lies sustainability, through initiatives like the Saudi Green Initiative, paving the way for a greener, more resilient economy for generations to come. He concluded by saying that the Summit embodies the Kingdom’s partnership with Schneider Electric, united by a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and building a brighter future together.

In his remarks, Manish Pant, Executive Vice President for International Operations at Schneider Electric, stated: “The second Innovation Summit in Riyadh reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strategic position as one of our most important and dynamic markets regionally and globally. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing an unprecedented leap in digital transformation and sustainability, driven by Vision 2030, which places innovation at the heart of economic and social development. At Schneider Electric, we are proud to be a key partner in this ambitious journey by transferring our latest technologies in energy management and digital control, while enhancing local manufacturing capabilities through products proudly carrying the ‘Saudi Made’ seal. These steps exemplify of how global expertise and local innovation intersect to strengthen the national economy’s sustainability and solidify Saudi Arabia’s role as a regional and global hub for smart energy. The equation for the future lies in combining the digital with the electric, to create a sustainable, green and smart tomorrow for future generations.”

For his part, Walid Sheta, Schneider Electric President for Middle East & Africa, commented: “We see the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a pioneering model for digital transformation and sustainability, and we are committed to supporting this journey by investing in our advanced energy management and automation solutions, strengthening our local presence through manufacturing, training, and knowledge transfer. Our continued expansion in the Saudi market underscores our deep belief in its potential and capabilities. It reflects our commitment to being a long-term partner in realizing Vision 2030 objectives, expanding our manufacturing capacity, creating more job opportunities for Saudi talent, and supporting exports from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the region. The Innovation Summit serves as an ideal platform to enhance dialogue with our partners and showcase the latest innovations that will contribute to building a smarter and more sustainable future for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.”

Aligned with Vision 2030’s objective to diversify the national economy and expand the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP to 15% by 2030, Schneider Electric is leveraging its local assets to support these goals. The company operates several manufacturing facilities in Dammam and Riyadh and is preparing to open a new plant at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK). This new facility, certified with LEED standards, will achieve 34% lower carbon emissions and 33% energy savings. Schneider Electric’s localization efforts are evident, with Saudization exceeding 40% across the company, including 80% Saudi nationals at its Riyadh plant, highlighting the company’s commitment to building human capital.

In this context, Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain, stated: “For 44 years, Schneider Electric has been proud to stand as the most local of global companies within the Kingdom. We understand the unique needs of the Saudi market and remain deeply committed to supporting its growth, its people, and its future. Our industrial localization efforts are fully aligned with Vision 2030. Over the past five years, we have added 12 new production lines, with plans to introduce 20 more by 2030, bringing the total to 32 production lines. This journey is further marked by the launch of eight new products, raising the number of locally manufactured products and solutions in our Saudi factories to more than 20. These milestones reflect our unwavering commitment to localization, sustainability, and the development of Saudi talent, pillars that are central to Vision 2030, and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the Kingdom’s aspirations for a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

Over the past five years, Schneider Electric has invested nearly €50 million in the Kingdom to support sustainable development. The company contributes to the Kingdom’s position as a leading industrial hub, exporting up to 20% of select products to global markets. It also places strong emphasis on investing in human capital, as women now make up 10% of the team running its latest production lines, while people of determination representing 25% of the workforce at its Riyadh plant, demonstrating the company’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Additionally, its MEA Academy, headquartered in Riyadh, offers specialized training programs for clients and young professionals.

The Innovation Summit showcases Schneider Electric’s solutions in energy efficiency and software, highlighting innovations across AI-powered data centers, industry, smart buildings and cities, infrastructure, eMobility, and other key industries.

