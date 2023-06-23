Holding panel discussions to discuss status of statistical ecosystem in Abu Dhabi



Launching SCAD’s new website giving easy access to data with digitally advanced features



Recognising strategic partners’ efforts in supporting Abu Dhabi's statistical ecosystem



Abu Dhabi - The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) organised the Abu Dhabi Statistics Stakeholders Forum 2023, bringing together government and private sector officials and representatives to discuss data collaboration and strategic programs aimed at enhancing the statistical ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.



Representatives from federal and local government entities, as well as private sector companies, attended the forum, which was organised by SCAD on Thursday, 22 June 2023. Two panel discussions were held to address fostering data collaboration and the pivotal roles played by both the government and private sectors in driving Abu Dhabi's statistical landscape.



In this context, His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Support (DGS), lauded SCAD's role in managing the statistical work in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the DGS-affiliated entities to equip the future government of Abu Dhabi with cutting-edge innovative solutions and advanced services.



His Excellency stated, "The Department of Government Support and its affiliated entities are entering a new phase of their journey with an unwavering commitment to achieving the goals and vision established by our prudent leadership. Synergistic collaboration between the government and private sectors continues to pave the path for success, ensuring a prosperous future for Abu Dhabi to maintain its pioneering position at regional and international levels."



His Excellency added, "We are working under the DGS umbrella to promote data collaboration and integration across various sectors, fostering innovation and enabling data-informed decision-making through advanced solutions. These initiatives create new opportunities for sustainable development in Abu Dhabi."



Driving Progress for a Promising Future

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director General of the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, reiterated SCAD's commitment to fostering collaboration, and alignment on visions and priorities with SCAD partners. He highlighted the importance of the development of Abu Dhabi's statistical ecosystem which has direct impact on vital sectors across the Emirate, supporting sustainable development and Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness as a leading economic hub, aligning with the ambitious vision of the Emirate and the UAE's 2071 Centennial Plan.



His Excellency added, "SCAD organised the forum this year to celebrate notable achievements that were accomplished thanks to the guidance and support of our wise leadership. These accomplishments exemplify our resolute commitment to empower decision-makers and stakeholders across the government and private sectors."



Alqemzi expressed SCAD's immense pride in its collaboration with partners from both the government and private sectors. He emphasised SCAD's dedication to enhancing cooperation and ensuring the success of its strategic plans and projects. He added that SCAD’s commitment aims to support the Emirate's aspirations for data-driven development and strategic planning.



2022 Achievements

During the widely attended forum, SCAD showcased the accomplishments that were achieved during 2022, encompassing a multitude of statistical projects that include the Abu Dhabi Statistical Portfolio Project, the Statistical Ecosystem Development Project, and the Statistical Maturity Project.



Furthermore, the forum highlighted SCAD's awards received in 2022, including the UAE Innovates Award 2023 for the Most Innovative Disruptive Project, recognising SCAD’s Insights and Foresights Platform (IFP).



During the forum, discussions emphasised the substantial benefits resulting from agreements and memorandums of understanding that were signed with partners at the local, regional, and international levels. Agreements enabled SCAD the exchange of data and knowledge in vital areas, including statistics, data management and collection, mechanisms for generating statistics through administrative data, and advanced techniques in statistical ecosystem development.



Panel Discussions

The Forum showcased two engaging panel discussions, with the first session focusing on government entities. This session delved into the significance of administrative data in the statistical field and emphasized the importance of establishing a decentralized statistical ecosystem. SCAD also presented its strategies for enhancing statistical maturity levels and highlighted the array of statistical capacity-building programs accessible to government employees in Abu Dhabi.



H.E. Saeed Ali Al Fazari, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism, H.E. Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the General Administration of Customs - Abu Dhabi, and Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Hmoud Alefari, Director of the Central Statistics Department at Abu Dhabi Police, participated as panellists in this session.



The second-panel discussion, which centred on the private sector, emphasized the value of data-driven decision-making and SCAD’s role in supporting the private sector in attaining their business objectives. The discussion underscored the importance of data collaboration for the collective welfare of the society in Abu Dhabi. The session showcased examples and models of service-level agreements and memoranda of understanding recently forged between SCAD and different private companies.



The second session witnessed the participation of esteemed representatives from the private sector, including Aref Al Farra, Economic Adviser of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Selim Ergoz, Senior Vice President of Global Public Sector Strategy and Sales Enablement at Mastercard International; and Joe Abi Akl, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Majid Al Futtaim.



It is noteworthy that the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi has established collaboration agreements with both Mastercard and Majid Al Futtaim Group. These agreements aim to enhance cooperation in the field of data and enable the generation of valuable analyses regarding consumption behaviours and spending trends within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Moreover, these agreements facilitate the comparison between online spending patterns and traditional, on-site spending patterns.



SCAD’s New Website: Empowering Access to Timely and Comprehensive Data

During the forum, the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi unveiled its new website, a comprehensive platform that provides access to data and statistical insights to a wide array of entities and individuals. The website provides interactive features to enhance user experience and facilitate seamless access to the latest data and statistics. It is a valuable resource that caters to the needs of decision-makers and policymakers, equipping them with essential information to make well-informed decisions and shape effective policies.



Recognising Partners: Celebrating Collaboration and Contributions

In conclusion, a ceremony took place to acknowledge and honour private sector partners for their collaboration in implementing statistical surveys. Exceptional fieldworkers and enumerators were recognised for their outstanding work.



The forum was organised as a testament to SCAD's commitment to fostering partnerships, promoting effective communication, and building bridges of positive cooperation with government and private entities. The Forum aims to solidify the collaborative efforts of the government and private sectors in driving Abu Dhabi's economic growth. Moreover, it serves as a platform to honour the instrumental partners who have played a pivotal role in advancing the statistical ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.



About Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD)

The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) was established by Law No. (7) of 2008 with the aim of organising and developing statistical work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. In accordance with the Executive Council Decree No. (39) of 2023, SCAD's affiliation was transferred to the Department of Government Support (DGS) in April 2023.



SCAD is entrusted with the responsibility of supporting government decision-makers by adopting a decentralised approach to statistical work. The Centre has an independent legal personality, full financial independence, and legal capacity to act in proportion to the emirate's vision towards sustainable development and strategic planning.



Pursuant to its mandate, SCAD is responsible for establishing and developing an integrated statistical ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This is achieved by organising, unifying, and managing all aspects of the emirate's statistical work, including building and regulating statistical frames for all activities and sectors, and updating them periodically. The Centre provides technical supervision of statistics and statistical data systems for government entities, and collects, classifies, stores, analyses, processes, archives, publishes, and protects Abu Dhabi's statistical data obtained from data sources.



In addition, the Centre is vested with the responsibility of making, developing, and disseminating estimates, projections, analytics, and forecasts and supporting government entities with reliable statistics. SCAD is authorised to contract with any entity or company within or outside the Emirate to undertake data collection and other statistical activities.

