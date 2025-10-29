Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced an expansion of transportation services from gathering points within Sharjah, Dubai and Ajman, for visitors travelling to the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025); running from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah. This expansion includes new bus and marine routes, increased frequency, and free onward connections, to ensure convenient access to one of the region’s largest cultural events.

Two shuttle buses will operate daily, from Dubai and Ajman; and will depart from Al Rashidiya Bus Station in Dubai and the City Centre Ajman parking area. Each will run three times daily over 12 hours; and departures from Dubai and Ajman to the Expo Centre are scheduled at 9:00 am, 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Return trips from the Expo Centre Sharjah will run at 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

Visitors from Dubai can also use the FR5 marine transport service, which connects Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai to the Sharjah Aquarium Marine Station. From there, free onward transport will be provided via traditional boats operating from Sharjah Aquarium and Al Qasba stations directly to the Expo Centre Sharjah station throughout the fair’s opening hours.

Badr Mohammed Saab, Director of Government Communications at SBA, said: "SIBF attendance continues to grow each year, and in response, we have expanded transport services with new routes and additional modes of travel to improve access for visitors, and we are working with relevant authorities to ensure a smooth and reliable journey. We also extend our thanks to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority for its ongoing support, which demonstrates the value of institutional cooperation in enabling major cultural events."

Marine transport from Sharjah Aquarium Station to Al Ghubaiba in Dubai will operate on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) at 7:00 am, 8:30 am, 1:00 pm, 4:45 pm and 6:15 pm. On Fridays, departures are at 7:00 am, 8:30 am, 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm. On weekends (Saturday and Sunday), services will run at 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

Boats from Al Ghubaiba to Sharjah will run on weekdays at 7:45 am, 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm. Friday services are at 7:45 am, 10:00 am, 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:00 pm. Weekend timings are 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm.