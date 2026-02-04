Riyadh / New York: Saudi Tadawul Group (the “Group”) has successfully concluded CMF Select New York 2026, presented by Saudi Tadawul Group and co-hosted by Nasdaq, bringing together global exchanges, regulators, investors, financial and technology leaders for two days of dialogue on the priorities shaping the evolution of global capital markets.

Held in New York City on 2–3 February, the forum featured discussions on key forces reshaping capital markets, market structure and regulation, the evolving role of exchanges, innovation in trading and post-trade infrastructure, and the impact of AI and data on investment decision-making and portfolio construction. In addition, a dedicated corporate access programme facilitated direct engagement between investors and companies, reinforcing the Group’s long-term investor relationships.

The discussions in New York also took place against the backdrop of a significant milestone for the Saudi capital market, following the removal of the Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) framework, which came into effect on 1 February. This change further enhances market access for international investors participating in the Saudi capital market and reflects the continued evolution of the market toward greater openness, transparency, and long-term global participation.

The forum welcomed over 300 participants, including senior representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United States, and international financial institutions. The corporate access programme facilitated numerous meetings between investors and issuers over the second day of the forum.

Commenting on the conclusion of the forum, Mr. Mohammed Al-Rumaih, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Exchange, said: “CMF Select New York marked another successful edition of the forum in one of the world’s leading financial centers. Through our partnership with Nasdaq, this edition reinforced the growing connectivity between the Saudi and U.S. capital markets. We remain committed to improving access to our market and sharing the ambition and momentum of the Saudi capital market with global investors seeking to participate in its growth. As we continue to open our market further to international participation, we look forward to welcoming the global capital markets community to Riyadh in April for our flagship Capital Markets Forum.”

Adena Friedman, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq, said: “We were honored to welcome Saudi Tadawul Group and the distinguished participants of CMF Select NY 2026 to our offices in Times Square, bringing together leading voices from both the U.S. and Saudi capital markets ecosystem. The convening reflected the importance of close partnership as we work together to strengthen market infrastructure, advance innovation, and ensure capital markets continue to serve investors and economies worldwide. Through our enduring partnership with Saudi Tadawul Group we remain committed to working hand-in-hand to supporting the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 goals.”

As part of the event, Saudi Tadawul Group announced the signing of a trilateral memorandum of understanding with the Financial Academy and New York University, aimed at formalizing cooperation on the delivery of tailored executive education, applied research, and thought leadership for capital market leaders. The agreement will support customized training programs, expert collaboration, and innovation-focused initiatives aligned with the evolving needs of global capital markets.

In addition, the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (RVCMC) announced the signing of three memoranda of understanding during the event, reflecting growing international interest in the development of Saudi Arabia’s voluntary carbon market and related market infrastructure.

During CMF Select New York, Saudi Tadawul Group also announced that the next edition of its f lagship Capital Markets Forum will take place in Riyadh from 28–30 April 2026, continuing the forum’s role as a global platform for dialogue, connectivity, and collaboration across capital markets.

For more information on upcoming editions of the Capital Markets Forum, please visit: https://global cmf.com/

About Saudi Tadawul Group

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Tadawul Group is a holding company with a portfolio of four integrated subsidiaries: the Saudi Exchange Company (Saudi Exchange), one of the largest 10 stock exchanges in the world by market capitalization, the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), and Tadawul Advanced Solutions Company (WAMID), an innovative applied technology services business. Saudi Tadawul Group was established as part of a continuous development program focused on enhancing the capital market and its infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and diversifying the Saudi economy. The Group reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as an attractive global investment destination and the gateway to the MENA region.

Saudi Tadawul Group supports the development of an advanced capital market in Saudi Arabia; one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), Saudi Vision 2030 realization program.

Media enquiries

Arwa Aldraiweesh

Fawaz Alfaris

cmf.media@tadawul.com.sa