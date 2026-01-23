Davos, Switzerland – His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, today at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting participated in a session titled ‘A Check-In on the Saudi Economy’.

The session explored how reforms introduced under Saudi Vision 2030 to support economic diversification have attracted global investment and enabled the private sector. In the session, His Excellency described how Saudi Arabia’s deep structural reforms have created a stable and predictable environment for businesses.

HE said strong economies tend to be stable economies: “Stability is not something you can buy; you have to build it and it has to accumulate with time for it to be the right kind of stability that nurtures prosperity.”

HE Alibrahim continued: “Saudi Arabia treats stability as a discipline, whether it’s in policy, regulation, or in implementation and execution – it’s very important. In 2024, FDI globally dropped 11%, while FDI in the Kingdom increased by 24%. [Stability] also shapes the quality of the investments that are coming into the Kingdom.”

Speaking about the Kingdom’s predictable policy environment, HE Alibrahim said: “One of the rarest things is that a commitment made today will be honored tomorrow. Trust shapes how we trade; it shapes how markets stay active and operational because participants can predict what’s happening, and as such, stability becomes a rare currency. Stability becomes an opportunity and a competitive edge.”

HE added that by enabling businesses to plan ahead, reforms made under Saudi Vision 2030 support long-term decision-making in the private sector.

“Reform on paper is not enough – it needs to be compiled with a streamlined regulatory framework that guides and enables businesses to think long-term and navigate uncertainty with a little more confidence.”