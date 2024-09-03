Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia (GACA) will participate in the Egypt International Airshow from 3-5 September, with a delegation headed by His Excellency the President, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej.



This event is set to take place at El Alamein International Airport and will host some of the most renowned speakers and companies in the space, defense, and commercial aviation industries.



The exhibition will showcase a range of advanced technologies, featuring some of the world’s most advanced commercial and military aircraft, as well as the latest technology and equipment in aerospace, from more than 100 countries and 300 exhibiting companies.



The Airshow will offer a global platform for GACA to share the latest achievements of the Saudi aviation sector and promote its regulatory reforms to enable growth and innovation in the Kingdom.



It will also be an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relationships and commercial partnerships with Egypt.



The Kingdom and Egypt have a thriving aviation relationship, demonstrated by the pilgrimage route that transports thousands of Egyptian pilgrims to the Kingdom each year and the high level of connectivity between the two nations, with the KSA-Egypt route being one of the busiest in the Middle East.



From 2022 to 2023, the number of passengers flying between Saudi Arabia and Egypt increased by 73% to 10.2 million, and the number of flights increased by 71% to almost 65,000.



His Excellency the President will meet with his Egyptian counterpart, the President of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority, and the Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation, along with key industry leaders attending the airshow, to discuss investment opportunities in the Kingdom and explore areas for collaboration to build a more prosperous aviation sector.



The Saudi aviation sector is undergoing significant transformation through the implementation of the Saudi Aviation Strategy, with 2023 representing a record-breaking year for passengers and flights in the Kingdom.



This year is proving to be even stronger, with the number of passengers rising 17 percent between January and June to a record 62 million, and flights increasing 12 percent to 446,000, well above pre-pandemic levels.



In addition, GACA has introduced major economic policy reforms, a general aviation roadmap, and pioneered new Advanced Air Mobility regulations to enable growth and innovation in the Kingdom’s aviation sector.



About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity across 29 airports, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.