Saudi Arabia: Saudi Coffee Company, in collaboration with The National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture (Estidamah), are hosting a sustainability workshop with a focus on advancing coffee farming and production methods in the Kingdom. This workshop will take place in Jazan and is under the title of "Fertilization Programs to Improve Coffee Production in the Kingdom," and is a pivotal step towards fostering sustainable coffee cultivation methods.

Scheduled for the 16th and 17th of January, this workshop aims to engage local and international experts in soil management and fertilizers with optimal use for coffee plantation. With a former Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Estidamah, Saudi Coffee Company is committed to exploring innovative strategies to bolster the coffee industry in Saudi Arabia.

The workshop aims to enable the development of the local community by exposing the local farmers and suppliers to the latest farming practices, harnessing the expertise of local industries and research centers. This will allow the coffee industry stakeholders to benefit from entities with international experience and further understand the delicate nutrient requirements for coffee fertilizers. The event will also shed light on formalizing specialized fertilizers tailored for coffee plantation that is intended to be accessible locally.

Key stakeholders including Saudi Coffee Company, Estidamah, and special guest Sabic will join forces in this workshop to engage experts in coffee farming, soil management, and fertilization specialists. The two-day event will also introduce local coffee associations and universities to the latest practices in the field, to further elevate the existing fertilizing methodologies. The list of participants is not limited to the coffee associations in Jazan, Baha, and Aseer, pioneering universities such as King Saud University, along with many subsidiaries of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

The event brings together all the key stakeholders in the coffee industry to deliver an integrated session and a beneficial workshop to streamline all the local efforts and work on achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy.

The objectives of this workshop come in line with Saudi Coffee Company's commitment to drive the coffee ecosystem of Saudi Arabia towards adopting more sustainable practices throughout all sectors of the production chain – ultimately elevating the industry’s overall quality standards. This will greatly accelerate Saudi Coffee Company’s aim of creating a local sustainable approach to coffee production following the latest international sustainable production standards.

The two-day event’s summary

The two-day workshop will explore the latest in technologies and best practices crucial for optimizing coffee farming in Saudi Arabia.

Day one kicks off with sessions focusing on enhancing coffee quality through effective nutrient application, soil analysis, and optimization tailored specifically for coffee trees. Sessions will delve into capabilities of boosting production via innovative methods like nanotechnology and biochar, while also addressing the stages of coffee plant growth and their fertilization needs. The first day will also explore sustainable production, highlighting the impact of organic and mineral fertilizers, and practical soil management techniques.

Saudi Coffee Company has enabled the participation of several international and local speakers such as: Alifero Salamanca, a Soil Fertilization Expert; Dr. Kahlid AlOtaibi, a professor at KSU; and Niken Puspita Sari, a speaker from the Indonesian Coffee and Cocoa Research Institute.

The second day will build on the momentum of the first day with SABIC leading a session on coffee fertilizer optimization, followed by discussions on enhancing bean quality and quantity and strategies for resilient coffee planting in the face of climate change, emphasizing sustainable practices essential for the industry's future.

Saudi Coffee Company has led on the quality assurance session with James Wambugu delivering the workshop as Coffee Farm Engineer at SCC; and the company has invited another expert from the Indonesian Coffee and Cocoa Research Institute, Fitria Yuliasmara.

With its focus set on becoming an enabler for the local coffee industry and the Saudi Private sector, Saudi Coffee Company’s production plants will be aligned with the highest sustainability standards across the entire value chain. This will allow it to champion knowledge-sharing and training in sustainable production, with a focus on local collaborations and partnerships.

Saudi Coffee Company is at the forefront of a transformative journey set to revolutionize Saudi Arabia's coffee landscape.

About Saudi Coffee Company

Saudi Coffee Company is a wholly-owned PIF subsidiary with a mission to grow the Saudi coffee industry. The Saudi Coffee Company will contribute to diversifying and growing the Saudi economy by enabling a significant increase in coffee production from 300 tonnes to 2500 tones, creating opportunities across the entire value chain and supporting a rise in export activity. The Saudi Coffee Company is also committed to driving the coffee ecosystem of Saudi Arabia towards adopting more sustainable practice; we are taking a sustainable approach throughout all stages of the coffee production by enhancing the technologies used and upskilling local farmers on the latest techniques. By supporting the coffee industry, the Saudi Coffee Company will ultimately contribute to preserving the Kingdom’s long held traditions and history with coffee - so deeply rooted in every aspect of Saudi culture.