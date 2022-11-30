Special award to individual “Champion of Sustainable Travel”

New Awards Launched during 22nd Annual WTTC Global Summit in Riyadh

Awards introduced by three of the world’s top supermodels, Elle Macpherson, Adriana Lima, and Valeria Mazza

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Riyadh-based Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC) has launched its first global awards, the “Sustainable Travel Awards”, to recognize individuals and organizations that address climate change, protect nature and support communities.

In total there will be 10 awards that will be awarded on an annual basis to recognize high impact solutions that are already implemented and able to demonstrate measurable positive impact.

There will be three awards each in the categories of climate, nature and communities with one individual award granted to the person who is identified as a true champion of sustainable travel.

The new awards were announced during the 22nd Annual WTTC Global Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by Her Excellency Gloria Guevara, Chief Special Advisor, Ministry of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a global panel of sustainability experts will now be appointed to judge the awards.

Gloria Guevara said: “We are enormously proud to be launching these awards to recognize the outstanding work being done all over the world in different areas of sustainability work from climate change actions to preserving nature and supporting opportunities for communities.

“Sustainability has been a core area of debate at the WTTC Global Summit and we are confident that our awards will identify and recognize the outstanding work in this field and incentivize others to innovate and contribute to change.”

Special guests, supermodels Elle Macpherson, Adriana Lima and Valeria Mazza attended the launch in Saudi and have been at the WTTC Summit this week. They helped Gloria Guevara during the official launch of the awards on the final day of the Summit.

The Award Categories are as follows:

Climate

Best Solutions to Reduce Food Waste

Best Solutions to Make Buildings Greener

Best Solutions to Implement Sustainable Energy

Nature

Best solutions to Achieve Circularity

Best solutions to Revitalize Oceans

Best solutions to Preserve Water

Communities

Best solutions to Engage Communities

Best solutions to Transform Communities

Best solutions to Enhance Local Sourcing

Champion of Sustainable Travel (Individual award)

The STGC was launched by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Saudi Green Initiative in October 2021, with HE Ahmed Al-Khateeb elaborating on the Center’s vision during a panel with founding partners at COP26 in Glasgow. The STGC is a world-first multi-country, multi-stakeholder coalition that will lead, accelerate, and track the tourism industry’s transition to net-zero emissions, as well as drive action to protect nature and support communities.

