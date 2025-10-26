Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The successful debut editions of Stationery & Paper, Gifts & Homeware and Kids & Toys last month at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre affirmed Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a sourcing powerhouse for the retail and lifestyle industries.

Organised by dmg events, the three Expos featured 123 exhibitors representing 22 countries, including national pavilions from China, Türkiye, and Hong Kong. Providing a wealth of business opportunities, strong participation also came from the United States, Indonesia, Poland, Spain, and the UAE, reflecting a shared confidence in the Kingdom’s expanding consumer market and innovation drive.

From 16-18 September, the product sourcing, business, and knowledge exchange trade event welcomed 3,841 visitors from across Saudi Arabia and abroad, underscoring the Kingdom’s growing reputation as a strategic gateway for international trade and investment.

A Snapshot of Market Demand and Innovation

Across all three days, exhibitors reported strong buyer engagement and confidence in the Saudi market. As the Kingdom’s only B2B trade event for the stationery sector, Stationery & Paper Expo Saudi Arabia highlighted sustainable paper products, premium writing instruments, and smart office solutions. Leading names included Pilot Pens, Linc Limited, DOMS, Abo Moati, and BNB Group noted the Saudi market’s focus on education and workplace transformation is driving demand for innovative stationery solutions. The event highlighted the future of the industry, where digital tools and eco-friendly notebooks are shaping offices and classrooms.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing markets for stationery and smart office tools,” said Mirshad Ahammed, Operations Manager at BNB Group. “The quality of buyers we met here shows just how seriously the Kingdom is investing in education and workplace transformation. For us, this expo has opened doors to partnerships we could not have achieved elsewhere.”

The Kingdom’s first dedicated Kids & Toys Expo attracted major brands such as Mattel, Hasbro, Disney, Crayola, and Spinmaster, alongside local players such as Samaco Toys and Hobbies Castle. With Saudi Arabia’s toy market projected to reach US$1.4 billion by 2030, the expo showcased licensed, educational, and ecofriendly toys.

“Saudi Arabia’s toy industry is on the cusp of incredible growth, with babies to 14-year-olds now representing the second-largest population group in the Kingdom,” said Mostafa Hamdy, KSA Country Manager at Hobbies Castle. “Exhibiting here allowed us to connect directly with distributors and retailers who are eager for new concepts. We are confident this event will accelerate the development of a more diverse and innovative toy market in the Kingdom.”

At the Gifts & Homeware Expo, lifestyle products took centre stage with exhibitors, including the likes of Event Gifts, Alpha Arts, Athar, Green Point and Crystal Arc. The event tapped into Saudi Arabia’s growing demand for premium, design-led lifestyle products, fuelled by rising disposable incomes and growth in retail, lifestyle, and corporate gifting and products.

“Saudi buyers are clearly looking for premium, design-led lifestyle products, and this expo gave us the perfect stage to present our portfolio,” said Abdulrahman AlShahri, General Manager of Athar. “The level of interest and the professionalism of the visitors confirmed to us that Riyadh is becoming a true sourcing hub for the region.”

Organiser’s Insight: A Platform for Retail Transformation

“This first cluster of sourcing events marks a pivotal milestone for Saudi Arabia’s trade and retail sectors,” said Elaine O’Connell, Senior Vice President at dmg events. “By bringing together three high-growth industries under one roof, we have created a truly integrated sourcing platform where global suppliers and Saudi buyers can collaborate, and expand their businesses. The strong turnout and commercial outcomes achieved demonstrate how the Kingdom is fast becoming a regional hub for retail innovation and sustainable growth.”

O’Connell added: “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 continues to inspire new avenues of business diversification and investment. The success of these inaugural events proves that international expertise and local ambition can converge in Riyadh to build a more connected, creative, and competitive marketplace.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

The second editions of Stationery & Paper Expo Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Homeware Expo, and Kids & Toys Expo will return to Riyadh in 2026, building on this year’s achievements and supporting Vision 2030 by advancing innovation, fostering global partnerships, and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s role as a bridge between international suppliers and regional demand.

