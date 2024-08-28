RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- Under the Patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia is set to host the fourth edition of the world's leading platform on minerals, the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), from January 14 - 16, 2025, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The FMF, convened by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is a unique government-led platform and an inclusive multi-stakeholder conference where the world's top decision-makers come together to drive action on tough challenges, where minerals are placed at the top of the global agenda as key to development, global prosperity, and the energy transition.

Since 2022, FMF has focused on fostering collaboration amongst minerals-producing nations, promoting sustainability initiatives to build trust, and creating a resilient supply chain of critical minerals that the world needs. Building on these successes, FMF 2025 will focus on "Delivering Impact," the theme of the fourth edition.

The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Bandar Alkhorayef, disclosed that next year's FMF is focused on creating and driving investment opportunities in the mining and mineral sector.

Alkhorayef stated that FMF has become a prominent global forum for all stakeholders in the mineral sector, from governments to mining companies, financial institutions, service companies, research centers, and academic institutions.

FMF will kick off on January 14, 2025, with the government-led Ministerial Roundtable, and will be followed by the Conference and Exhibition (15-16 of January), where participants will be privileged to learn from experts who will take turns speaking on important topics. The conference will also feature exhibitions of the latest mineral innovations and applications.

While preparations are in top gear for FMF 2025, some notable figures in the mining, mineral and industrial sectors have already been confirmed to speak at the forum. They include Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont Corporation; Jonathan Price, President and CEO of Teck Resources; Dominic Barton, Chairman of Rio Tinto; Mark Cutifani Chairman of Vale Base Metals; Robert Friedland, Founder and Co-CEO of Ivanhoe Mines; Bob Wilt, CEO of Ma'aden; Jeremy Weir, Chairman and CEO of Trafigura; and Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American among other distinguished personalities.

