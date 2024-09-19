Leading supply chain industry body SAPICS has announced its participation in the upcoming inaugural Botswana Supply Chain Summit, reflecting its commitment to elevating, educating and empowering supply chain professionals not just in South Africa but across the continent.

“SAPICS recognises Africa’s potential as a global supply chain force, and the imperative to strengthen African supply chains to unlock the region’s growth and prosperity,” comments SAPICS president MJ Schoemaker.

The Botswana Supply Chain Summit takes place on 6 and 7 November 2024 in Gaborone. “This is a pivotal event; a milestone in Africa's growing prominence in the global supply chain landscape and leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). By participating in this summit, SAPICS aims to contribute to the development of innovative strategies that can bolster Africa’s supply chain capabilities. The summit also aligns with SAPICS’s mission to foster excellence in supply chain management through knowledge sharing, skills development and networking opportunities for supply chain professionals in Africa,” Schoemaker explains.

“Strengthening African supply chains – and developing our supply chain community - is crucial not only for regional growth but also for Africa’s successful integration into the global economy,” Schoemaker expands. “We need supply professionals who are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the industry and drive sustainable growth,” she stresses.

The Botswana Supply Chain Summit offers a vital platform for collaboration among industry leaders, government bodies and supply chain professionals, enabling them to exchange insights, explore emerging trends and develop actionable solutions for enhancing supply chain efficiency across Africa. Key issues such as infrastructure development, procurement practices and supply chain resilience will be examined.

The event’s highlights include a keynote address by the AfCFTA Secretariat’s director of Trade in Services, Investment, IPR, and Digital Trade, Emily Mburu-Ndoria. She will discuss the transformative role of supply chains in Africa's economic integration.

A dedicated session will explore how infrastructure development and enhanced transport networks can drive supply chain efficiency, focusing on the AfCFTA agenda. This discussion around transport, infrastructure and telecommunications will delve into the crucial role of transport corridors and digital infrastructure in enabling cross-border trade.

The summit offers compelling industry workshops and panel discussions on topics ranging from procurement practices and ethical sourcing to supply chain resilience. Attendees will get to participate in discussions led by experts from key sectors including mining, manufacturing, energy and telecommunications.

Summit attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in site tours of leading organisations’ facilities, to gain first-hand insights into supply chain operations, offering a practical learning experience that complements the summit discussions.

“SAPICS is excited to engage with attendees and contribute to the dialogue on advancing supply chain management in Botswana and across Africa,” Schoemaker concludes.

ABOUT SAPICS:

Since 1966, SAPICS has worked to elevate, educate and empower the community of supply chain professionals in South Africa and across the continent. This is done via membership, events, the annual conference and education courses and workshops through Authorised Education Providers and others.

SAPICS is registered in South Africa as a not-for-profit company.

The annual SAPICS Conference is the leading event in Africa for supply chain professionals.