Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is set to take part in the upcoming edition of the International Handicrafts Trade Fair (MIDA) taking place in Florence, Italy, from April 25 to May 1, 2025. The exhibition is one of the world’s premier platforms for showcasing exquisite traditional, handcrafted, and innovative products.

The UAE Jewelry and Perfume Platform, which encompasses the “Emirati Goldsmiths” and “Emirates Perfumes” pavilions, will be representing the Sharjah Chamber during its distinguished participation in the event.

The Platform is one of SCCI’s pioneering programs and initiatives aimed at empowering and supporting Emirati entrepreneurs and designers in the jewelry and perfume industries. It seeks to provide them with international exposure, enabling them to showcase their creations and expand their business horizons.

The Sharjah Chamber’s high-level delegation will be headed by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and will include Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform.

The delegation also comprises six talented Emirati women designers who will showcase their latest innovative collections of jewelry and perfumes. Through their participation, they aim to highlight the remarkable progress achieved in the UAE’s perfume and jewelry industries while preserving the authenticity of traditional Emirati heritage.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in MIDA 2025 reflects its commitment to supporting national talent, particularly in creative and artisanal sectors that represent the UAE’s authentic cultural identity.

He noted that the participation also aims to open new avenues of cooperation between Emirati entrepreneurs and their counterparts from around the world, while leveraging advanced expertise in jewelry and perfume manufacturing to support the growth of these domestic industries.

For her part, Mona Al Suwaidi emphasized that the Emirates Goldsmiths Platform is keen on maintaining its regular participation in the International Handicrafts Trade Fair.

“This prominent global exhibition is a key opportunity for Emirati designers to present their most outstanding jewelry innovations to a global audience and gain insights into the latest trends and technological advancements in the industry,” she added.

As part of its agenda during the exhibition, the Sharjah Chamber delegation will hold a series of strategic meetings designed to enhance economic collaboration between the business communities of Sharjah and Florence.

