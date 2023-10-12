Seoul, Korea:Samsung Engineering, a world leading engineering solutions and project management company, announced that its ADNOC Crude Flexibility (CF) Project received a 100% HSE Award at ADNOC’s 7th annual Business Partnership Forum at ADIPEC 2023.

The award was received jointly by Samsung Engineering and McDermott (formerly CB&I), who have collaborated on the construction and implementation of the ADNOC CF Project. Project managers Sung Jae Koh (Samsung Engineering) and Bart Rotteveel (McDermott) accepted the award on behalf of their respective companies.

The project, which is being carried out at the UAE’s largest industrial complex, the Ruwais Industrial Complex, involves building a new atmospheric residue de-sulfurization system (ARDS). CB&I is a global general construction company and a joint equity investment partner of Chevron Lummus Global, the licensor for this project. Samsung Engineering’s previous collaborations with CB&I, now under McDermott, have demonstrated excellent teamwork in the completion of multiple projects in the United States and Kuwait.

The HSE award demonstrates Samsung Engineering's unwavering commitment to excellence in health, safety and environmental practices within the industry. Furthermore, it highlights Samsung Engineering’s alignment with ADNOC's values and goals for a safer and more sustainable future.

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of Samsung Engineering said, “We are honored to receive this award for the high standards of HSE that Samsung Engineering is committed to.” Further, he added, “Samsung Engineering regards safety as a key principal in managing our business and pursue respect, communication, and prevention for our safety culture brand S.A.Y.”

Wayne Pearce, Senior Vice President, ADNOC Group HSE, said: “ADNOC’s 100% HSE pledge embodies our commitment to upholding the highest standards of HSE governance and personal and process safety. We congratulate Samsung Engineering for its exemplary health and safety culture and its focus on 100% HSE.”

The award ceremony was held on October 4 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Hall at ADIPEC, located at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

S.A.Y "Safety Around You” is Samsung Engineering’s safety brand. Samsung Engineering is forming a project culture through and care and commitment. The Identity Story behind say is S.A.Y your worries, concerns and inconveniences and work together to create a safest workplace possible, Safety Around You.

About Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd

At Samsung Engineering, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society and people. Samsung Engineering as one of the world’s leading engineering solutions and project management companies, has served its clients in a variety of industries such as energy transition, oil-gas processing, refinery, petrochemical, environmental, industrial and bio. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility-studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. Samsung Engineering has completed more than 1,000 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses for the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution business for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.samsungengineering.com

