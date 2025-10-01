DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The first day of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai has set the tone for an unforgettable celebration of chocolate, pastry and coffee artistry. From spellbinding fashion to mouthwatering desserts, the event welcomed guests into a world where craftsmanship, creativity and indulgence take centre stage.

“Our mission has always been clear: to bring people together through vibrant events and platforms, to connect professionals, foster creativity and innovation while driving the industry forward. Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai is one of those platforms, and we are delighted to have kicked off our fourth edition so beautifully,” said Joumana Dammous-Salamé, managing director of Hospitality Services, the event organizer.

The iconic chocolate Fashion Show was the showstopper, which returned with flair and flavour under the theme “A Sweet Journey Around the Globe.” Fourteen stunning chocolate-infused couture pieces took to the pink carpet, born from collaborations between top pastry chefs and the visionary designers of ESMOD Dubai. Each dress was a walking masterpiece — melting the boundaries between fashion and gastronomy.

Featured chefs included Pierre Abi Hayla, Fatima Alhor, Bernard Charles, Laure Dumas, Dimitri Esposito, Dammika Herath, Amine Hmani, Julien Jacob, Brice Konan-Ferrand, Thomas Moulin, Edmond Roukoz, Abdellah Tougda, Christiane Trilck and Abel Vieilleville — all pushing the limits of edible art.

Visitors indulged their senses through live demos from 26 world-renowned chefs. From velvety ganaches to intricately moulded sugar flowers, the skill on display was nothing short of breathtaking.

Immersive workshops at the Pastry Show offered attendees a chance to learn the techniques behind world-class desserts.

“Dubai has truly become the stage for excellence in chocolate, pastry, gelato and coffee. This year, future talents are competing while master executive chefs showcase their artistry in chocolate through inspiring masterclasses. Guests are also discovering unique pairings and the latest trends with top experts — from world-class mixologists such as Victor Delpierre to insightful talks and tastings with chocologue Victoire Finaz, both joining us from Paris. It’s an edition that reflects Dubai’s dynamic spirit and its role as a hub for creativity and innovation in the culinary world,” said Maha El-Khoury, show Director of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie ME.

Indeed, the first day witnessed intense competition across 12 delectable categories, from 3D Cake Design to Handmade Pralines. Highlights included the Best Cheesecake, Gâteaux Class, and Chocolate Plated Dessert Competitions, judged by industry giants like Paul Hayward, Bernard Charles, Nouel C. Omamalin and Karim Bourgi. Things wrapped up with a jubilant awards ceremony, recognizing the artistry and innovation of pastry professionals from around the world.

The Talks were also launched, spotlighting local pioneers whose work is putting Dubai on the global F&B map.

From the lively Brew Bar to the innovative Coffee in Good Spirits Championship, the event celebrated the fusion of coffee, mixology and craft in style proving that Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie is a multisensory journey like no other.

Gerald Palacios, director of group of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie France, said: “This year, the Salon du Chocolat celebrates its 30th anniversary. Cocoa and chocolate are now an integral part of our daily lives and our sweet gastronomy around the world. This product, limitless in terms of creativity, never ceases to reinvent itself and amaze us. The Salon du Chocolat of Dubai, in its sublime setting, awaits you, to celebrate this passion and all these new products, innovations, and recipes surrounded by the best chefs, chocolatiers, pastry chefs, and professionals in the region. An unmissable event for the profession, to visit and enjoy without moderation!”

Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai continues until October 2, 2025, at Madinat Arena, Madinat Jumeirah.

For further details and ticket information, visit salonduchocolatdubai.com

About Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie

Since its launch in Paris almost 30 years ago, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie has become a global reference for those interested in discovering the latest chocolate and pastry trends. Today, the show is held in major cities around the world, including New York, Tokyo, London, Brussels, Milan, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Beirut and beyond.