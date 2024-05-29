Dubai, UAE: – Salam, a leading telecom provider in Saudi Arabia, proudly took center stage at Telecoms World Middle East 2024, held at The Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. The prestigious event, focusing on the Digital Transformation of Telcos for Operators & Partners, featured the participation of Salam’s CEO, Eng. Ahmed Al-Anqari, alongside other key members of the executive management team.

"By participating in Telecoms World Middle East 2024, Salam proudly demonstrates our commitment as a Saudi-born telecom brand to Saudi Arabia's global digital transformation. We are dedicated to exchanging best practices and sharing the Kingdom's pioneering efforts in adopting the latest telecom innovations," said Eng. Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam.

Salam’s presence at the event underscored its leadership in the telecom industry and highlighted its pivotal role in driving digital innovation and transformation, aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The company showcased its comprehensive suite of digital and telecommunication services, ranging from state-of-the-art broadband solutions to advanced cybersecurity measures.

Salam executives made significant contributions to the event's sessions, providing valuable insights and expertise. Mohammad Al Obaid, Vice President of Products and Solutions at Salam, spoke on a panel titled "How Successful Adoption of Advanced Technology Transforms Telcos." He highlighted how advanced technologies are transforming telecom operations and enhancing customer experiences.

Additionally, Ayman AlFadhel, Vice President of Cybersecurity at Salam, participated in an engaging fireside chat titled "Guardians of the Digital Future: Cybersecurity, AI & Beyond." His discussion emphasized the critical importance of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and bleeding tech like quatum computing in shaping the future of digital landscapes.

The participation of Salam’s leaders at Telecoms World Middle East 2024 reinforced the company’s proactive approach to embracing and leading digital transformation within the telecom sector. The event provided an excellent platform for Salam to engage with industry peers, exchange best practices, and explore new collaborative opportunities.

-Ends-