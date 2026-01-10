Riyadh, KSA -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — As Saudi Arabia’s capital markets continue to evolve, investors are increasingly focused on how regulation, innovation and workforce development will shape opportunities in the years ahead. These themes were explored at the Sahm Investment Strategy Summit 2026 in Riyadh, hosted by Sahm Capital, where a dedicated panel examined Saudi Arabia’s investment outlook for 2026 and the key factors influencing capital allocation and long-term market development.

The panel brought together leaders from the regulatory, private equity and financial education sectors to discuss how macro conditions, innovation ecosystems and human capital are converging to shape the next phase of growth. The session was moderated by Huma Ejaz, Vice President of Advisory and Asset Management at Sahm Capital.

Opening the discussion, Niaz Ahmad, Executive Director at ewpartners, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s macroeconomic stability and ongoing market diversification, noting that these dynamics are drawing increased investor attention as the market looks ahead to 2026. He said investor interest is expanding across both established sectors and emerging verticals, as Saudi Arabia continues to position itself as a high-growth market with a maturing investment landscape.

From a regulatory perspective, Sara Hamad Bin Seaidan, Manager of the FinTech Experiment Unit at the Capital Market Authority (CMA), shared how regulators are working to support innovation while maintaining market integrity. She explained that the CMA is focused on creating a forward-looking regulatory environment that enables responsible experimentation, allowing new fintech solutions to be tested while ensuring stability and investor protection.

As the discussion turned to sector opportunities, Ahmad emphasized that investors are becoming more selective and thematic in their approach. He pointed to emerging industries aligned with ongoing market development as areas of growing interest, while stressing the importance of value creation and localization as key considerations for long-term investor success.

The panel also addressed the growing importance of talent and skills in sustaining capital market growth. Mohammed Almoahmmed, Director of the Capital Market Center at the Financial Academy, underscored that workforce readiness is a critical foundation for market resilience. He outlined how the Financial Academy is investing in programs designed to equip the next generation of analysts, asset managers and fintech professionals with the capabilities required by increasingly complex markets.

Throughout the session, panelists emphasized that successful investment positioning for 2026 will depend on understanding how regulation, innovation and human capital reinforce one another. As Saudi Arabia’s capital markets continue to develop, they noted that investors who stay informed about these structural shifts will be better placed to navigate emerging opportunities and risks.

About Sahm Capital:

Sahm Capital - سهم كابيتال, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com