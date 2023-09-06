Dubai, UAE - September 2023 - The sixth edition of the esteemed Rotating Machinery Technology & Innovation gathering, RoTIC Symposium, is set to take center stage from September 25th to 27th at the Festival Arena by InterContinental, Dubai. Organized by Aldrich Energy, this premier event promises to be a pivotal platform for industry leaders and technical experts from across the globe to convene and deliberate on the latest advancements in Rotating Machinery technology with a focus on Sustainability, Renewable Energy and Decarbonization.

Renowned as the Middle East's premium event in this field, RoTIC Symposium has experienced exponential growth year after year. With a focus on enhancing productivity and efficiency in today's challenging environment, RoTIC Symposium will serve as a nexus for professionals from across the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical and Power Generation industries showcasing cutting-edge technologies from both the GCC and around the world.

"We are thrilled to invite professionals, thought leaders, and innovators to the 6th edition of RoTIC Symposium. Supported by Canadian Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates, along with our sponsors and partners from NOCs & IOCs to Technology and Service Providers, namely Sipchem, QingCheng Ltd., EagleBurgmann, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, and PSM – a Hanwa Company, this gathering promises to be an exceptional opportunity for collaborative growth and exploration of pioneering solutions. The event is set to elevate the industry's standards while addressing critical concerns in machinery maintenance and reliability," said Samuel Benedict of Aldrich Energy, Organisers of the Event.

The RoTIC Symposium invites industry stakeholders to actively participate as sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, and contributing delegates. Attendees can expect a wealth of benefits, including access to global markets, exposure to innovative solutions, interaction with leading suppliers and service providers.

For those seeking to be part of the RoTIC Symposium 2023 and to learn more about the event's highlights, registration, and participation opportunities, please visit www.roticmiddleeast.com.