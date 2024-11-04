Abu Dhabi, UAE – British pop icon Robbie Williams has been announced as the latest artist added to the line-up of Experience Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights, a three-month series of open-air music concerts. The record-breaking singer is set to thrill fans on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island on 28 December.

Williams started his career in the 90s as part of the beloved boyband Take That, before venturing on to a hugely successful solo career with hits including Rock DJ, Feel and Let Me Entertain You. Tickets for his Saadiyat Nights show are now available via Ticketmaster.ae

Saadiyat Nights guests can also enjoy a wide variety of culinary delights, with pop-up food vendors including Pitfire, Eleven Green, Lila Taqueria and Nowhere already confirmed.

Hosted by Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Nights’ second edition will see a host of internationally acclaimed performers take to the stage from December 2024 to February 2025. Artists already announced include Persian star Ebi on 4 January (Platinumlist.net), American boyband Boyz II Men on 25 January (Ticketmaster.ae), Egyptian pianist Omar Khairat on 1 February (Platinumlist.net) and multiple-Grammy Award-winner Christina Aguilera, who will take to the stage on 15 February (Ticketmaster.ae). Further musical acts will be announced soon.

For the second year, Saadiyat Island will feature a bespoke open-air venue to host Saadiyat Nights. The event is a celebration of global music and culture that underlines Saadiyat Island as a leading cultural destination in Abu Dhabi, and underscores UNESCO’s classification of Abu Dhabi as a ‘City of Music’ For further information on the exciting line-up as well as the wider Abu Dhabi Calendar season, please visit: Abu Dhabi Calendar.

