Dubai, UAE – Against a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape in Middle East and Africa (MEA), RNTrust Group will convene the GCC Cybersecurity Virtual Summit 2.0, to be held on January 28, 2026, in Dubai, UAE, bringing together regional and global cybersecurity leaders to address the growing cyber risks facing GCC governments and enterprises. As digital transformation accelerates across smart cities, cloud, AI, and critical infrastructure, the region is seeing a sharp rise in ransomware, nation-state attacks, phishing, and exposed-asset exploitation. The summit will focus on continuous external visibility, proactive threat intelligence, digital trust, and automation, equipping security leaders with practical strategies to strengthen compliance, resilience, and digital trust across the GCC.

Summit Focus

The GCC Cybersecurity Virtual Summit 2.0 will focus on enabling organizations to move beyond reactive security approaches towards continuous external visibility, proactive threat intelligence, digital trust, and automation. The event will provide practical insights and use cases aimed at strengthening cyber resilience, improving risk management, and supporting compliance with regional regulatory and data-sovereignty requirements.

Keynote Speakers

Tomislav Hrisoho, RNTrust Group CEO, will deliver the opening keynote titled “Digital Trust & Automation in the GCC,” exploring the role of RNTrust in cryptographic trust, automation, and secure digital frameworks in strengthening cybersecurity readiness across GCC organizations.

Leon Juranic, Cybersecurity CTO, will showcase ThreatLeap’s advanced SaaS-based cybersecurity platform, delivering 24/7/365 real-time external monitoring and threat intelligence. The session will cover website and web application security, detection of web-based malware and malvertising, and continuous network threat and vulnerability monitoring with a focus on actively exploited vulnerabilities and adversary campaigns. It will also highlight automated discovery and mapping of external assets including domains, sub-domains, IP addresses, ports, services, certificates, and shadow IT alongside phishing and brand-impersonation detection, monitoring of open ports and exposed services, SSL/TLS certificate visibility and security, dark-web and leaked-credentials monitoring, indicators-of-compromise tracking, threat-actor intelligence, third-party and vendor exposure insights, and prioritized, actionable intelligence to enable rapid response and remediation. Collectively, these capabilities provide organizations with comprehensive visibility and stronger control over their external digital security posture.

Target Audience

CISO, CIO, CTO

Network infra security manager, web app security & vulnerability management teams

Threat intelligence manager, soc manager & engineer, cybersecurity analysts (L1–L3)

Head of risk & compliance, information security auditor, digital risk manager

Logistics & Registration

Date: Wednesday 28 January, 2026

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Registration details are available at www.threatleap.ae

Early registration is recommended due to limited capacity

Strategic Context

The GCC Cybersecurity Virtual Summit 2.0 reflects RNTrust Group’s continued commitment to supporting governments and enterprises across the GCC and wider MEA region as they navigate an increasingly complex cyber risk environment. The summit aims to foster informed dialogue, share practical intelligence, and promote collaborative approaches to strengthening cybersecurity resilience, regulatory readiness, and digital trust in line with the region’s long-term digital transformation objectives.

About RNTrust Group

RNTrust Group is a global software company focused on enabling secure digital transformation across industries. Its solutions span Enterprise AI Content Management, Business Process and Case Management, Hyperautomation, AI-powered Cyber Intelligence, Cryptographic Trust, and Stratum-1 Time Synchronization. RNTrust Group works with leading system integrators and consulting firms, including TIM, AlmavivA, KPMG, EY, Exprivia, Atos, Entrust, IBM, ENGINEERING, and Gecko, and is widely recognized for driving innovative digital-transformation and cryptographic-trust initiatives worldwide.

