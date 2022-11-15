The event continues to go from strength to strength, with a number of high-octane races over the three-day event, including 1970s and 1990s era Formula One, 1980s Sports cars, and GT & Prototypes from the 2000s

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – RM Sotheby’s is delighted to announce its partnership with The Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival. Following overwhelming success last year, the event will be held again over 25–27 November 2022 at the Dubai Autodrome.

RM Sotheby’s, which recently opened an office in Dubai to grow its worldwide presence, has a long association of supporting key collector car events across the world, from leading concours to road rallies and race meetings.

Ghita Mejdi, Senior Consultant based in Dubai, says: “We are so excited that RM Sotheby’s is supporting such an iconic event in the automotive world, the Gulf GP Revival event this year is bound to be unforgettable. Another brilliant occasion for us in the Middle East to claim our ever growing automotive enthusiasm, where a serious car lineup is to be shown, with some fantastic racing and many well-known faces. RM Sotheby’s has a long tradition in supporting and curating events that help to underpin this incredible collector car industry which we are all very passionate about, as it is events like this which encourage more people, especially young collectors, to get involved and participate.’’

The event is a ‘must-attend’ occasion for collectors and enthusiasts in the Middle East region, featuring an exciting mix of racing action, wonderful cars, and amazing hospitality. It pays tribute to the Dubai GP which took place in 1998, the two days will also relive some of the great eras of sports car racing. Cars include Works Group C sports endurance cars and historically significant Formula One cars. There will be over 100 racing cars that span 40 years of motorsport history.

Pierre-Brice Mena, Managing Director of GP Extreme, said: “We are thrilled to have RM Sotheby’s join as partners for this year’s Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival. The renowned auction house is a keen supporter of the classic car industry, and we look forward to working alongside them next month to showcase some of the finest classics in motorsport.”

Off track, visitors will also be able to take advantage of live music throughout, and an inaugural Classic Car Show, all of which combine to make it a truly memorable experience.

