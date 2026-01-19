Saudi Arabia, Riyadh — The Clinical Research Transformation: Future Outlook 2026 conference opened today, Monday, in Riyadh. Organized by King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), it aims to advance Saudi Arabia’s clinical research ecosystem and strengthen the link between scientific research and clinical practice, accelerating the development of breakthrough therapies and boosting the country’s medical innovation capacity.

The event brings together a distinguished group of leaders and experts in clinical research, biotechnology, and healthcare innovation from North America and Europe, alongside participants from across the Kingdom. Its sessions address key regulatory, technical, and ethical aspects of clinical research, while also showcasing national and international experiences in building integrated and sustainable research ecosystems. The program further highlights the growing role of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in improving research performance and supporting regulatory and oversight processes.

The conference comes amid a major transformation in Saudi Arabia’s health research landscape, driven by rapid advances in biotechnology and medical innovation. This progress reflects the continued growth of national capabilities and their alignment with the goals of Vision 2030 to build a knowledge-based, innovation-led healthcare system. The conference also provides a high-level professional platform for sharing expertise and forging partnerships among researchers, institutions, and relevant stakeholders.

