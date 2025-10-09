Organized by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECSR), Retail Congress MENA will bring together industry professionals under the theme ‘Hit Reset: Transforming Retail for Impact’.

The agenda will progress from “Resetting Foundations” on Day 1 to “Resetting Futures” on Day 2

Dubai, UAE: Retail Congress MENA (RCM) 2025 will be starting on , 13th October, at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai, UAE. The two-day event, running from 13th to 14th October 2025, is organized by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECSR) and convenes industry professionals under the theme: “Hit Reset: Transforming Retail for Impact.”

The Retail Congress MENA (RCM) 2025 is set to take place as the MENA shopping centre & retail sector experiences unprecedented expansion, driven by economic diversification programs such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s continued development as a global business and tourism hub. The region’s retail market is projected to surpass $1 trillion in the coming years, fueled by a young, tech-savvy population and rising consumer spending. RCM 2025 will serve as a critical platform for industry leaders to navigate this growth, addressing key trends from digital transformation and AI integration to the increasing demand for sustainable and experiential retail.

The opening ceremony, will be led by David Macadam, CEO of MECSR, and Katie Jensen, Award-winning News Anchor at Dubai One TV, who will act as Master of Ceremonies, will officially kick off the congress. The first day, themed "Resetting Foundations", will feature sessions from a diverse roster of industry pioneers on strategic shifts and foundational changes in the retail sector.

The morning agenda will include a leadership address by Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), who will emphasize the pivotal role of retail as a catalyst for economic diversification. A separate address on future technologies will be delivered by J. Skyler (Sky) Fernandes, Founder & General Partner, VU Venture Partners, covering the transformative impact of AI, robotics, and SpaceTech on retail environments.

"The retail sector across the MENA region is undergoing significant transformation, driven by rapid urban development, the rise of digital commerce, sustainability goals, and evolving consumer expectations," said David Macadam, CEO of MECSR. "Hitting reset is about pausing, reflecting, and rethinking business models to ensure they deliver meaningful impact: economically, socially, and environmentally."

The congress will feature perspectives from across the retail ecosystem, including top executives from leading developers, international brands, and tech innovators such as Yaser Binmahfouz, Chairman of SEDCO Holding; Mohyedin Saleh Kamel, Vice Chairman of Dallah AlBaraka Holding Co.; Mohammad Iqbal Alawi, Chairman of the Board at Azad Properties; and Michael Hirschfeld, Vice Chairman, Retail at JLL.

The afternoon schedule will include a panel discussion on the "Developer’s Playbook" under the theme “Driving Growth in Saudi Retail”, followed by a session on the application of Agentic AI in shopping mall management. An exhibition showcasing the latest retail technologies and innovative solutions will run concurrently with the conference.

The congress will continue on its second day, themed "Resetting Futures", featuring sessions on leadership, global retail partnerships, and consumer experience strategies, led by more of the region’s foremost experts.

The grand finale of RCM 2025 will be the MECSR Shopping Centre & Retailer MENA Awards Gala Dinner on the evening of October 14, celebrating over 200 submissions this year that highlight exceptional innovation and achievement within the region’s dynamic retail landscape.

Highlights to Watch:

Insights from top retail leaders on digital transformation and sustainability

Future technologies shaping the retail environment, including AI, robotics, and SpaceTech

Strategies for Saudi and UAE retail growth and regional expansion opportunities

Agentic AI applications for optimizing shopping malls

Networking opportunities with developers, retailers, and tech innovators

Recognition of industry excellence at the MENA Awards Gala Dinner

RCM 2025 promises to be the must-attend event for retail professionals, offering unparalleled insights, innovation showcases, and strategic guidance to navigate the evolving landscape of MENA retail.

On-site registration for the event remains available for industry professionals.

About MECSR:

Established in 1994, the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECSR) is the MENA region’s premier non-profit organization representing the retail and shopping centre industry. Through world-class events, education, and advocacy, MECSR empowers retail professionals to connect, innovate, and succeed.

www.mecsr.org

For more information, please contact:

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates