H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman, ADGM announced that UAE will join the Singapore Convention on Mediation

First such international forum in MENA that unites government officials and global industry experts from the dispute resolution and legal industries

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is pleased to have successfully delivered the first edition of RESOLVE 2022 (the Forum), an Abu Dhabi International Dispute Resolution Forum, with the resounding support of more than 2,400 physical and virtual participants from around the globe.

Hosted by ADGM Courts and the ADGM Arbitration Centre, the one-day forum focused on vital subjects including sustainability, fintech, cyberverse and the UAE's ‘Towards the Next 50’. The Forum has brought together local and global legal experts, government leaders, arbitration professionals and industry leaders to discuss industry issues, share best practices and exchange valuable insights of the challenges and opportunities in today’s marketplace. The Forum serves as a conduit for new business opportunities and future cross-border collaborations.

During his welcome address, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, highlighted that, “RESOLVE is a strategic platform where the dispute resolution industry and legal community come together to take positive action and collaborate on initiatives that drive the future. At ADGM, we see law, regulation and dispute resolution as crucial enablers in assisting businesses and investors navigate the challenges, as well as, seize the opportunities. We believe the “core” and “value” of a successful and sustainable financial centre and business hub rest on its judicial framework and legislative offerings.”

H.E Ahmed Al Zaabi also announced that the UAE will be joining the Singapore Convention on Mediation. This is a significant development that will serve to foster international trade and investment growth and strengthen the importance of commercial dispute resolution through mediation.

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive, ADGM Courts said: “We would like to sincerely thank all our eminent local and global speakers, the UAE Ministry of Justice and Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, strategic partners and participants for their invaluable support of ADGM and the successful launch of RESOLVE 2022. The dispute resolution and legal communities play an increasingly influential role in addressing and solving pertinent issues that impact the development and resilience of global industries. At ADGM, we will continue to work closely with the Abu Dhabi agencies, our partners, the legal and dispute resolution sectors to create and facilitate growth opportunities, foster sustainability and ensure the highest standards of market integrity for the future of our economy.”

The delegates and participants of RESOLVE 2022 also had the opportunity to interact with H.E. Dr Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber, UAE Government. His Excellency spoke about the importance of “Creating a legal and regulatory landscape to counter cybercrime” and elaborated on the legislation that followed the introduction of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, as well as Ransomware and the growing role of private-public collaboration in strengthening cybersecurity for a nation.

James Brady, Partner, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, shared his views on RESOLVE 2022, “I am pleased to be part of the first RESOLVE 2022 initiaive and participate in a thoughtfully designed agenda. The Forum has provided an inclusive platform and opportunity for decision makers, such as government officials, legal and dispute resolution practitioners to business leaders, to come together to share ideas and exchange knowledge on important issues and developments that shape our industries and future of the economies. I look forward to the 2nd edition of RESOLVE.”

On the panel “ESGs – Managing the tension between support and risk mitigation”, leading experts from the UAE and UK discussed global ESG trends and how those trends affect shareholders and investors in the UAE and wider region. For the fintech panel, industry leaders from the UAE, UK and Singapore markets debated on the dispute resolution industry’s response to the financial technology sector’s challenges and demands. The forum also discussed the complexities of the legal and regulatory framework surrounding cybersecurity, data and privacy in the digital age, and how dispute resolution options can be an integral part of it.

The inaugural RESOLVE 2022 concluded on a high note where participants of the Forum joined industry leaders in a discussion on the opportunities and challenges that would shape industries in the UAE ‘Towards the Next 50’. Just as equally important, the Forum focused on how the dispute resolution community could step up its efforts in supporting the UAE’s growth plans forward.

For more information on the event, visit https://adgm.com/events/resolve-2022

