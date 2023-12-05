Dubai: BSA Law, a leading regional law firm, was delighted to host an exclusive networking reception on October 30th at the prestigious Palais du Luxembourg in Paris, under the patronage of French Senator Jean Hingray. The event coincided with the International Bar Association (IBA) Annual Conference, offering an unparalleled networking opportunity for legal professionals attending the conference.

The reception, at the French Senate, brought together distinguished legal minds, practitioners, and industry experts from across the globe for an evening of sophistication and collaboration within the breathtaking surroundings of this historic venue; an iconic location that added a touch of grandeur to this exclusive gathering.

This exclusive gathering provided a unique platform for attendees to engage in discussions on the latest legal trends, insights into the evolving landscape of the Middle East legal sector, and the opportunity to forge valuable connections with other prominent individuals in the field.

Michael Kortbawi, founding partner at BSA Law said of the event; “We were honored to host this exclusive event at the beautiful Palais du Luxembourg, it was a fantastic opportunity for legal professionals to connect in a relaxed setting and exchange valuable insights into legal developments in the Middle East."

The evening featured addresses from Senator Jean Hingray and Rima Mrad of BSA Law, offering perspectives on the evolving landscape of the law throughout the region, and highlighting the firm’s contributions to the field.

