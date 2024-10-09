15 short films selected for the 4th edition, representing filmmaking talent from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morrocco, Egypt and beyond.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea International Film Festival (Red Sea IFF) released today the complete line-up of films qualifying in its Arab Shorts Competition. This year’s program, reflecting the rich tapestry of regional creativity, will be screened from December 5 to 14 in Jeddah as the renowned film festival transforms the coastal city into the beating heart of global cinema and storytelling.

Now in its fourth edition, the platform brings short-form films to the silver screen, highlighting poignant tales traversing cultural, social, and personal landscapes. This year, 15 shorts have been selected, featuring talent from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Somalia, Sudan, Jordan, and Lebanon.

The Arab Shorts Competition provides emerging and established regional talent a credible platform to achieve international renown, facilitating access to global audiences and industry professionals.

Antoine Khalife, Director of Arab Programs & Film Classics, said, “Storytelling is a powerful tool to preserve and translate rich human experiences beyond the limitations of language and culture. By curating a dynamic and diverse program of short films, the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Arab Shorts paints a vivid portrait of experiences shaping the Arab world. We are thrilled by this year’s programme, which includes truly brilliant films and talent, and reflects the caliber and maturity of the region’s film and entertainment landscape.”

“Arab filmmakers deliver strong messages with an original and innovative cinematographic vision and do not hesitate to tackle themes as varied as the search of oneself, depression, and identity, and all of these are treated with great accuracy, and humor amidst absurd situations.”

This year’s program centers around themes of identity, memory, and belonging. Alongside amplifying the diversity of Arab cinema, the initiative caters to mounting demand worldwide for diverse and authentic storytelling. GWI consumer data confirms that more than three-fourths of Gen Z and Millennial audiences watch foreign language TV shows or films, underscoring a growing appetite for multicultural storytelling.

Through the Arab Shorts Competition, Red Sea IFF supports and promotes new voices from the Arab world, nurturing a rich pool of talent and facilitating access to key stakeholders and growth opportunities. The platform is instrumental in elevating regional filmmaking talent, having screened more than 120 Arab and Saudi films between 2021 and 2023 alone.

The selected titles for the Arab Shorts programme are:

“FRAGMENTS OF LIFE” directed by Anis Ben Dali

In a remote mountain village of children, Slim, a fatherless boy with asthma, struggles with isolation and a rivalry with his reluctant caretaker, Marwan. When Marwan discovers Slim's puppet father figure and steals it, Slim's anger ignites a quest for revenge.

“SAINT ROSE” directed by Zayn Alexandre

An unhappy housewife seeks refuge in unhealthy coping mechanisms while her husband takes charge of preparations for their daughter’s upcoming engagement ceremony.

“THE SIGNAL” directed by Nasser Alqattan

A young man stops at a traffic light and becomes a social media sensation. When a group of men approaches him for answers, he remains silent, prompting them to call the police to uncover his story.

“SHAMS” directed by Adam Rayan

A young boy grapples with the death of his father as his mother sells his beloved camel for money, forcing him to confront a difficult choice that he can ultimately control.

“CHIKHA” directed by Ayoub Layoussifi and Zahoua Raji

A Seventeen-year-old Fatine lives in Azemmour, Morocco, with her mother, Nadia, a chikha (singer of Aïta). After passing her baccalaureate exams, Fatine faces a dilemma: follow her family’s artistic tradition or pursue a safer life with someone who disdains her heritage.

“AFRICAN FAMILY DINNER” directed by Ibrahim Mursal

Mona, a Norwegian blonde, meets her Ghanaian friend's family for the first time at a dinner. What begins as a simple gathering quickly escalates into one of the most awkward introductions ever.

“IN THREE LAYERS OF DARKNESS” directed by Houcem Slouli

The film follows Ghassen, a young Tunisian man navigating the challenges of obtaining a visa. The short explores themes of immigration and perseverance against bureaucratic injustice for the fundamental right to move freely.

“CHILDREN OF BARZAGH” directed by Ahmed Khattab

In war-torn Gaza, Noor rescues a dog, leading her on a journey where the boundaries between life and death blur.

“MERA, MERA, MERA” directed by Khaled Zidan

In a neighborhood facing demolition in Jeddah, Saeed loses his ability to speak, uttering only the word "Mera," which leads him to uncover a mysterious truth.

“MALIKA” directed by Maram Taibah

A rebellious Saudi girl embarks on a magical quest to retrieve her dying grandmother’s lost crown from beasts, discovering the true meaning of being a queen.

“LAND OF GOD” directed by Imad Benomar

Hassan, a civil servant, Malika, a gendarme, and an intern must deliver coffins to two families. When Hassan realizes he has mixed up the bodies, he panics and hides the mistake, causing their mission to take an unexpected turn.

“NEMSHI?” directed by Assaf Al Rousan

After his father's death, dedicated family man Emad struggles with overwhelming emotions that jeopardize his sense of purpose and connection to life.

“FIZR” directed by Rani Nasr

After clashing with the mayor, who shot his cat, Issam flees to the valley. In a cabin, he wrestles with anger as his friend Raafat urges silence, forcing a choice between loyalty and survival.

“ZAHRA” directed by Hadi Shatat

The film follows a clothing factory worker in her final days of pregnancy whose need for money to afford a C-section leads her to uncover the tragic realities of her community.

“ONE LAST TIME” directed by Karim Rahbani

Toufic, a loner in his 80s, faces a late-in-life crisis when a neighbor mistakenly visits him, reigniting his passion for life.

About The Red Sea International Film Festival (Red Sea IFF)

The Red Sea IFF is a grand celebration of film, bringing the best of world cinema to Jeddah. Over the past three editions, the Festival has showcased films from 77 countries and a lineup representing 47 different languages. The carefully curated selection includes nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards from the region, critically acclaimed award-winning filmmakers and films, classic cinema, and a spotlight on films from underrepresented voices underscoring the Festival's commitment to cinematic excellence and bridging cultures.

The Festival has garnered significant recognition, winning many awards for best cultural and film events. It has achieved massive publicity, reaching millions of audiences worldwide, with thousands of press attendees. Regarded as Saudi Arabia's highest-profile and most anticipated event, the Festival has captured the attention and acclaim of renowned industry figures worldwide and has been attended by tens of thousands of accredited visitors.

As the largest celebration of cinema and culture in the MENA region, the Festival features exciting new films on the big screen, alongside retrospective programmes celebrating cinema masters, the latest Saudi films, feature and short film competitions, industry events, and masterclasses (In Conversations).

For ten exhilarating days (December 5-14), the Festival will transform the historic Jeddah Old Town, 'Al-Balad', into a cinematic wonderland, captivating film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and global audiences alike. "Al Balad," is recognized as a UNESCO site that offers a captivating cultural experience reflecting the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia.