ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – Raytheon Emirates, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, has launched its annual internship program for Emirati students, as part of the company’s commitment to advancing human capital development in the UAE and fostering highly-skilled local talent.

The internship program offers eight students coaching, guidance and on-the-job training from Raytheon’s specialists and experienced personnel to help them jumpstart their careers. The students will train at the Raytheon Emirates Head Office in Abu Dhabi and at the Collins Aerospace Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) center in Jebel Ali for eight weeks.

Undergraduates from Khalifa University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University and University of Sheffield joined the program. Out of the eight students, five interns are being placed within Raytheon Emirates’ Finance, Information Technology, Contracts and Supply Chain and Project Management departments in Abu Dhabi, while the other three will gain practical aerospace experience at the Collins Aerospace MRO center in Dubai.

“Raytheon Emirates’ internship program is a steppingstone from the classroom to the workplace, providing students with high quality training, networking opportunities and skills that complement their career aspirations,” said Paul Evans, Raytheon Emirates managing director. “We are committed to hiring and developing Emirati talent and growing a diverse local workforce.”

“At Raytheon Emirates, we aim to equip Emirati talent with tools and experiences that will help hone their careers at an early age,” said Fahad Mohammed Al Mheiri, Raytheon Emirates deputy managing director. “This aligns with our efforts to empower future leaders, develop the local knowledge base, and foster the growth of the UAE defense and aerospace eco-system – all in line with the UAE's vision to strengthen and diversify its domestic talent pool in advanced industries.”

The internship program is critical to the company's talent pipeline. After completing the program, students can apply for current and future permanent openings.

“Recruiting local talent for the defense and aerospace industries is critical to developing the next generation of Emirati knowledge-based leaders and purpose-driven innovators,” said Fatima Alshamsi, Raytheon Emirates talent acquisition manager. “The internship will provide students with real-world practical experience and allow them to connect with our UAE and global teams.”

