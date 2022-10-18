Dubai: Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager of Al Masaood Power Division, participated in a panel discussion titled ‘Electric Vehicle and Infrastructure Manufacturing’ at the Fleet & Mobility Summit. During the discussion, Bartenschlager highlighted the significance of adopting green mobility and using sustainable energy solutions. Furthermore, he touched upon the global and local need for better infrastructure to keep the fleets of electric vehicles and hybrid vessels going.

Bartenschlager highlighted Al Masaood Power’s new full-fledged charging solution for EVs and hybrid marine vessels, the SHAMS+ (SHAMSPLUS). The smart, internet-based solution is the first such innovative battery charging solution to be fully manufactured in the UAE and utilises solar energy to charge EVs and hybrid vessels at the fastest charging speed of 25 minutes.

The panels discussion highlighted the need for stronger infrastructure and knowledge both locally and worldwide to keep fleets moving and looked at the local capacity for repairing and maintaining electrified fleets. From his side, Bartenschlager also emphasized the essential local and global infrastructure requirements that need to be in place to improve the adoption and efficiency of electric and hybrid vehicle fleets and vessels.

The Fleet & Mobility Summit 2022 brought together key stakeholders that enabled them to share and discuss ideas on modern technologies and practices that will form the future pillars of their businesses. Leaders of the industries spoke about the inspirations that led their companies to new heights of the fleet & mobility sector.

Rasso Bartenschlager is the General Manager of Al Masaood Power Division. With over 25 years of experience in the power sector, Rasso manages a team of over 200 employees. Since joining Al Masaood in 2014, he has been part of numerous milestones including Volvo Penta Aftermarket Importer of the Year in 2016, the Yacht Support Centre in the Middle East in 2018, among many others. Before joining the Al Masaood Group, he worked with other prominent names in the industry. His team operates under his key philosophy – ‘We always provide solutions’.

About Al Masaood Power Division

Al Masaood Power Division represents MTU, Volvo Penta and Leroy Somer in the UAE and Bahrain, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

