Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah has successfully showcased to attendees over the three-day Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi why it is one of the most talked-about destinations in the region to live, work and visit, positioning it as a growing and sustainable business, investment, lifestyle and tourism hub.

The event was held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Ras Al Khaimah’s pavilion at GMC garnered significant attention from delegates and attendees, offering insight on the Emirate’s sustainable development strategy, rich cultural heritage, thriving business environment and desirable lifestyle options.

Her Excellency Ms. Heba Fatani, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), yesterday participated in a keynote panel discussion on ‘Nurturing Talent to Stimulate Creativity and Increased Opportunities in an Enhanced Media Ecosystem’ alongside other media leaders, during which HE Ms. Fatani stated that the Office’s communications strategy reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who places great importance on harnessing the pivotal role of the media to enhance the Emirate's status to local, regional and global audiences as an attractive destination to live, work, visit and invest.

During the Congress, HE Ms. Fatani also met a number of media leaders, including His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; and His Excellency Jamal Adam, Director of Fujairah Government Media Office, for discussions on ways to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences to better serve the media sector in the UAE.

RAKGMO used the Emirate’s pavilion at the Congress as an opportunity to highlight to high-level media representatives the considerable developments in the media landscape in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as the services provided to the media in the Emirate.

Media campaigns and corporate videos highlighting cross-sector successes in Ras Al Khaimah were displayed on large screens at the Emirate’s stand. The list of featured achievements included: Ras Al Khaimah Government becoming the first government in the world to have all its entities awarded ISO 50001 certification; the launch of RAK Digital Assets Oasis, the first free zone in the world dedicated to digital and virtual assets companies; and numerous hospitality announcements, such as the forthcoming Nikki Beach and Nobu resorts.

HE Ms. Fatani commented: “Global Media Congress provided an invaluable platform for us to showcase the growing reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as a destination for business and investment, livability, tourism and more. In Ras Al Khaimah, we have an inspiring story and Global Media Congress has given us a platform to tell that story to an engaged media audience.

“At Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, we aim to deliver a consistent message that reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse economy and abundant opportunities for businesses, families and anyone seeking a high quality of life. To ensure this message is conveyed accurately, it is incumbent upon us to engage with media organizations globally and harness their reach to help attract the brightest minds to be a part of our journey towards a sustainable and prosperous future.”

This year’s Global Media Congress featured the themes Sustainability; Innovation and Latest Technologies in Media; Sports Media; Youth, Education and the Future of Media. It provided a platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders to share knowledge and take advantage of opportunities to build business partnerships with media organizations from across the globe.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.

