‘Ras Al Khaimah is on the map and showing what can be achieved when there is a strategic vision for sustainable development and a wise leadership that knows what is best for its people and for the Emirate’s future,’

says Media Office Director General

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah successfully showcased to the thousands of attendees over the three-day Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi why it is the go-to destination in the region to live, work and explore and why the UAE’s northernmost Emirate is a growing business and tourism hub, expanding across multiple sectors.

Held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, GMC provided the perfect platform for Ras Al Khaimah to highlight its unique value proposition to media stakeholders from across the region and the world. Successful media campaigns were displayed on large screens at the Emirate’s stand, which was represented by staff from Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone and Marjan.

The participating Ras Al Khaimah Government entities used the opportunity to highlight to visitors the considerable developments in the media landscape in the Emirate and the projects, initiatives and services provided to the media industry in Ras Al Khaimah.

Visitors could learn about the Emirate’s numerous recent success stories, such as the launch of the multibillion-dollar integrated Wynn resort, which is scheduled to open in 2026 and marks the largest-of-its-kind foreign direct investment in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as AED1 billion investments from Abu Dhabi National Hotels and Dubai Investments. The over 3,000 new companies registering with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), the Emirate’s powerhouse business and industrial hub, this year highlighted the benefits of locating a business in the Emirate, while the continued development of new tourist attractions in Ras Al Khaimah, along with the Emirate’s diverse economy and straightforward business set-up journey were also topics of discussion among visitors to the stand.

Her Excellency Ms. Heba Fatani, Director General of RAKGMO, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is an excellent Emirate to live in, to work in and to explore, so events such as Global Media Congress present great opportunities to put our Emirate in the spotlight and convey to media stakeholders in attendance the unique offerings we have.

“Ras Al Khaimah is no longer the hidden gem of the north – it is firmly placed on the map and is showing the world what can be achieved when there is a strategic vision for sustainable development and a wise leadership that intrinsically knows what is best for its people and for the Emirate’s future, led by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

“At Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, we seek to ensure synergy in delivering a consistent message that reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse economy and abundant opportunities, while also emphasizing its historical and cultural status, all of which make it a prime destination for business, leisure and lifestyle.”

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

The Emirate’s Jebel Jais mountain, which is the highest peak in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, as well as a host of other adventure pursuits.

In recognition of its safe environment for visitors, the Emirate became the first city in the world to be certified as ‘safe’ by Bureau Veritas and the first Emirate to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘safe travels’ stamp.

Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond.

The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 26% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength.

For more than a decade, Ras Al Khaimah has been consistently rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies. The Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries, representing over 50 diverse economic fields, all of which are benefiting from the excellent quality of life on offer, the competitive cost of housing and labor, modern infrastructure – including an international airport and the largest bulk seaport in the region – and state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks.

Ras Al Khaimah is home to 107 schools and its Higher Education institutions include the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, the Higher Colleges of Technology and campuses of the University of Bolton and the University of Stirling, both from the UK.

Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with an estimated population of 0.4 million people in 2021, up from 0.345 million in 2015, when 37% of the population were local Emirati.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and travel.