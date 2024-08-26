Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The leading property developer in Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties, partnered with Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort to celebrate Emirati Women's Day with an inspiring event on August 24, 2024. The special event honoured the remarkable accomplishments and unwavering dedication of Emirati women across various sectors such as entrepreneurship, engineering, and aviation, providing a platform to recognise their invaluable contributions to the nation's progress.

Influential Emirati women gathered to share their inspiring stories and insights during engaging panel discussions. The discussions delved into themes such as balancing professional ambitions with cultural values, the impact of their work on personal growth, and the evolving role of women in various fields, including real estate, arts, and sports. These leaders offered a glimpse into their journeys, highlighting challenges overcome and triumphs achieved, inspiring the next generation of Emirati women.

Speakers included Mouza Mohammed Majid Salem Al Zaabi, the CEO and Managing Director of Mozaabi Real Estate and a board member at RAK Properties; Mona Sulaiman Tajarbi, a Social Media Influencer and Entrepreneur; Shaima Ahli, the Founder of Kleos Ceramics Studio; Alya Bin Meshar Almheiri, an Equestrian and UAE Showjumper; and their diverse backgrounds and roles highlighted the multifaceted nature of the contributions women are making to the UAE's success.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties: "Emirati women are redefining what's possible, setting new standards for excellence and leadership across all sectors. At RAK Properties, we're dedicated to cultivating an environment that nurtures this spirit. We firmly believe that by championing and empowering Emirati women, we're not only fuelling their individual success but also contributing to our nation's future prosperity. Their achievements perfectly embody the values of ambition, community, and excellence that define RAK Properties.”

Ramsey Saarany, General Manager of Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort: "We are proud to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day at Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort. This special day provided us with the opportunity to honour the resilience, achievements, and unparalleled contributions of Emirati women across all sectors of UAE society. We are committed to empowering Emirati women and proud of their contributions to our resort's success. It was an inspiring day, highlighting how Emirati women continue to motivate, inspire, and shape a bright future for the UAE.”

RAK Properties is committed to fostering an environment of diversity and inclusion. This event is part of its ongoing efforts to support and celebrate women empowerment, demonstrating its commitment to empowering Emirati women in the workplace and community.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

