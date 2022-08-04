RAK Energy Summit is hosted by RAK Municipality and held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The first advisory board meeting for the RAK Energy Summit took place virtually, organised by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and attended by representatives from Ministry of Energy and & Infrastructure, RAK Public Services Department (PSD), as well as its subsidiaries Works Agency and Waste Management Agency, RAK Tourism Development Authority, RAK Transport Authority, RAK Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Upper Austria Energy Agency (Austria), and Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau (RSB) Dubai.

RAK Energy Summit is taking place on 4 - 5 October 2022 at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality. The Summit is supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and more than 10 government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality said, “The event will bring together international and local government and business leaders from both the demand and supply sides, experts and academics to discuss industry trends, initiatives and priorities for the energy transition. We look forward to hosting insightful discussions and hope that the summit will enhance cooperation between international agencies, local government bodies and the private sector on tangible goals and projects.”

Following the theme of “Creating and contributing to the energy efficiency goals of the future”, the summit is in line with the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, and also supports UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and the country’s preparations for the UN COP 28. RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy targets 30% electricity savings, 20% water savings and 20% renewable energy in the generation mix by 2040.

The agenda includes keynote contributions from government and industry leaders and is being organised by Advanced Conferences and Meetings (acm) and is sponsored by Siemens, Enova, Luceco, Netix Solutions, Ledvance and Pactive Solutions.

For further information about the summit, please visit http://www.rakenergysummit.com/