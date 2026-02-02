Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the launch of a pioneering art customs duty waiver programme that will position the emirate as one of the world’s most trusted and forward-looking destinations for the long-term placement, conservation, and exhibition of high-value artworks. The initiative is established as a framework that prioritises governance, legal clarity, and institutional oversight as the foundation for participation.

Developed as part of Abu Dhabi’s broader cultural strategy, the programme offers a unique framework for high-net-worth collectors, family offices, and private institutions seeking a secure and expertly governed environment for the preservation of significant artworks valued from AED 10 million (US$2.72 million). It also ensures due diligence, documented provenance, ownership transparency, and alignment with applicable legal and compliance standards.

The art customs duty waiver programme is eligible for art brought into Abu Dhabi for a minimum term of three years, providing collectors with enhanced flexibility through a six-month export window. At launch, the programme focuses on regulatory certainty and structured oversight, with additional operational services evolving in a phased manner in the coming few months. Participants will also benefit from opportunities for art to be considered for scholarly study, research, and curated public engagement.

H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision has always been rooted in stewardship, excellence, and a belief in the transformative power of art. This programme reflects our commitment to creating an environment defined by strong governance, scientific expertise, and responsible oversight, where significant artworks are preserved with integrity and made accessible for research and cultural dialogue. By establishing a clear policy framework grounded in transparency and accountability, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its role as a global crossroads for culture, knowledge, and creative collaboration.”

A specialised committee, comprising global experts will evaluate incoming submissions to ensure alignment with the programme’s standards and DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to safeguarding cultural assets of exceptional significance. This review process forms part of a broader governance approach designed to reinforce transparency, traceability, and responsible participation. A dedicated digital portal will allow collectors and family offices to submit expressions of interest, access programme details, and engage directly with advisory experts.

Through the programme, DCT Abu Dhabi reinforces the emirate’s position as a global cultural capital that provides not only world-class museums and institutions, but also the governance frameworks required to protect and elevate significant private collections. The Department’s approach differentiates itself by leading with regulation ensuring that long-term cultural development is supported by robust policy foundations.

The initiative is aligned with a long-term strategy to grow its cultural and creative industries, deepen international partnerships, and promote responsible, future-oriented cultural investment. Success will be measured by regulatory integrity, effective oversight, and adherence to international best practice. By offering a stable and transparent regulatory environment, Abu Dhabi aims to support collectors in preserving their legacies while contributing to global cultural understanding.

Applications for the programme will open through the official digital portal, enabling collectors and family offices worldwide to connect with the programme team and begin the eligibility assessment process. Further details will be made available to interested parties upon request.

