Sharjah,The third edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concluded on a high note on Sunday at Expo Al Dhaid.

Recognised as the first event of its kind in the region, the exhibition is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

This year’s edition featured over 40 major agriculture and livestock companies, alongside key industry experts, farmers, productive families, and relevant government entities. It drew thousands of visitors and stakeholders from across the agricultural ecosystem, including investors, farming specialists, and policy decision-makers.

Exhibitors showcased cutting-edge agricultural innovations and farming solutions, spanning wheat and grain cultivation, hydroponic and vertical farming systems, modern irrigation and horticulture technologies, greenhouse infrastructure services, packaging and logistics innovations, and supply chain management solutions. The exhibition further featured livestock production technologies covering aquaculture, poultry farming, apiculture, and livestock breeding systems.

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition functioned as a strategic platform facilitating knowledge exchange and networking among agriculture companies, farmers, and government entities. It offered access to expert insights across a wide range of agricultural domains, including crop production, aquaculture, ornamental horticulture, mechanization and agricultural equipment, financial services, consultancy, training, apiculture, and food processing and packaging.

The showcase also placed special focus on innovative water treatment solutions, advanced storage systems, heavy machinery, crop protection and pest management technologies, diversified seed varieties, and smart water-use efficiency solutions.

In his remarks, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the third edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition successfully reinforced its position as a premier platform for advancing the UAE’s agricultural sector.

He noted that the exhibition reflects Sharjah’s strategic approach to supporting food security and promoting environmental sustainability through the adoption of innovative agricultural technologies and solutions.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, said the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition successfully delivered a comprehensive experience combining specialised showcases with knowledge-driven content.

He explained that the exhibition facilitated professional engagement among agriculture and livestock companies, farmers, and industry stakeholders, enabling participants to explore practical models and modern methodologies that enhance productivity and operational efficiency in agricultural operations and enterprises.

The four-day exhibition hosted a series of panel discussions covering the cultivation of medicinal plants, ornamental plants, fruits, and vegetables. It also highlighted innovative research projects focused on developing high-yield and climate-resilient crop varieties, providing stakeholders with insights to enhance local production sustainability and strengthen resilience against environmental challenges.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

+971 54 556 8608

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

+971567835363

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com