Sharjah: The seventh edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show concluded on a high note in Sharjah on Sunday, attracting thousands of visitors throughout its five-day duration.

Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition featured over 180 jewellery makers and more than 500 top local and global brands from the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, presenting cutting-edge collections of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery alongside gemstones, natural pearls, and luxury watches.

Distinguished pavilions spotlighted creations from countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Singapore, Thailand, India, and Pakistan, highlighting the exhibition’s expanding global industry reach.

This year’s edition marked a significant milestone with the first-time launch of the “Luxury Pavilion”, an exclusive high-end zone curated for premium jewellery brands and bespoke designs. It featured leading luxury and elite jewellery house, providing visitors with access to exceptional craftsmanship and investment-grade jewellery pieces.

The Jewels of Emirates Show 2026 also hosted the second Sharjah Pearls Exhibition, which aimed to revive the UAE’s pearl diving legacy through a dedicated platform that blends the depth of heritage with the spirit of innovation. Organised in strategic partnership with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the exhibition featured an educational and heritage evenings programme, highlighting natural pearl as a core element shaping the UAE’s economic and cultural identity.

The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, a flagship initiative launched by SCCI, delivered a strong showing at the Jewels of Emirates Show 2026. The Platform reported a 10% growth in the number of affiliated Emirati women jewellery designers, reinforcing its role in promoting the market value of Emirati jewellery and supporting local talent.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, stated that the Jewels of Emirates Show has evolved into a strategic platform within Sharjah’s portfolio of trade events and exhibitions that reinforce the emirate’s knowledge-driven economic framework.

He added that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to providing a comprehensive entrepreneurial environment that supports Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the creative industries, in line with the UAE Centennial vision.

He noted that exhibition empowers young national talents and strengthens their capabilities to achieve sustainable competitiveness in the precious metals and gemstones sector.

Meanwhile, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the 7th Jewels of Emirates Show established new benchmarks in the exhibition’s histroy through the launch of the “Luxury Pavilion,” expanding global knowledge partnerships, and strengthening the positioning of distinctive gemstones within the jewellery design value chain.

He indicated that the exhibition delivered on its strategic objectives by balancing commercial growth with innovation-driven design and sustained support for the creative industries sector.

For her part, Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, stated that participation in the Jewels of Emirates Show serves as the Platform’s key annual strategic showcase.

She noted that exhibition featured the launch of exclusive collections that combine cultural heritage motifs with contemporary design frameworks, leveraging traditional craftsmanship alongside advanced technological manufacturing techniques.

This year’s edition showcased high-end jewellery featuring one-of-a-kind pieces set with gemstones of significant carat weight. It presented limited-edition luxury watches from leading Swiss and global brands, offering advanced mechanical complications and diamond embellishments.

Key highlights included bespoke royal bridal sets for premium occasions, integrating white diamonds, pearls, and colored stones in exclusive, high-value designs. Rare pieces formed a key pillar of the exhibition, featuring creations set with colored diamonds in rare pink and yellow hues sought by collectors as long-term investments. The showcase also included premium Gulf natural pearls recognised for their exceptional sizes and the signature “Al Jiwan” luster.

Emirati jewellery designers demonstrated outstanding presence at the Jewels of Emirates Show 2026 with their heritage-inspired shining collection of gold artifacts and exclusive jewellery pieces launched within the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform. Their exquisite craftsmanship and remarkable creations captivated audiences with their unique aesthetic appeal and artistic brilliance.

Another key attraction is the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition which created a knowledge environment that integrated scientific expertise with cultural heritage. The exhibition highlighted the debut display of “Crown Jewel,” a 40-carat pearl regarded as one of only five rare pearls globally sourced from the Arabian Gulf.

The volume of pearls on display expanded from one kilogram in the previous edition to two kilograms in this edition, alongside heritage Emirati remarkable pieces dating back between 80 and 120 years, reinforcing the exhibition’s role in preserving legacy craftsmanship while enhancing its market and cultural appeal.

The Jewels of Emirates Show 2026 enhanced its cultural and educational positioning through the showcase of the Encyclopedia of Traditional Jewellery, a comprehensive documentation project developed by an Emirati researcher over nine years of fieldwork to preserve Emirati artisanal and craft heritage.

The exhibition hosted Sharjah Pearl Evenings, a knowledge-focused platform that brought together global experts to discuss the latest global standards for pearl evaluation and classification. The programme included heritage storytelling sessions that highlighted the historical narratives of traditional pearl diving and trading, diving into captivating stories and firsthand accounts of Emirati diving journeys.

The programme also featured live workshops reviving traditional crafts such as pearl drilling and pearl stringing using authentic tools, as well as a special session presenting a real-life inspirational pearl diving experience.

Italian participation marked the most prominent presence in the exhibition’s history, with 36 exhibitors representing Italy’s most prestigious jewellery houses. The exhibition featured a wide range of events, competitions, and major prize draws. Participating pavilions introduced exclusive promotions and lucrative deals for visitors on contemporary gold, jewellery, and gemstone collections, enhancing visitor engagement and commercial performance.

